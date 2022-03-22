Sasin, SCG Chemicals join hands for 20th year of student startup competition

“This competition lies at the heart of what we do at Sasin – promote and emphasise sustainability through an entrepreneurial mindset. This is the second year that we have arranged the “Thailand Competition”. We all look forward to seeing this year’s innovative, sustainable startups from universities around Thailand.”

Dr Suracha Udomsak, Chief Innovation Officer, Executive Vice President – New Business, SCG Chemicals (SCGC), said, “SCG Chemicals focuses on developing the innovation ecosystem and human resources in Thailand. We believe that to encourage entrepreneurship and a sustainable mindset among Thai university students is vital. We are delighted to be able to continue to support ‘SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin’. We are confident that this international competition will elevate the innovation ecosystem in Thailand and bring benefits to all relevant segments.”

The competition features global networking and seasoned experts in business, marketing, investment, and sustainability who will judge this year’s teams and determine the best startup in the competition.

The “SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin” comprises the “Thailand Competition” and the “Global Competition”.

The winning team in the Thailand Competition will receive a cash prize of US$4,500 (approximately THB150,000) and will qualify for the Global Competition in July.

While still in the process of requesting the bestowment of this year’s awards, the winners of the Global Competition and its Sustainability Award Round have historically received Royal Trophies: HM The King’s Award, and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Sustainability Award, respectively. In total, cash prizes in the Global Competition are worth over $60,000 (over THB2 million).