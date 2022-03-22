Sasin, SCG Chemicals join hands for 20th year of student startup competition

Top teams from leading universities in Thailand will showcase and develop their startups at the “SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin 2022 - Thailand Competition”, under the theme, “Redefining the Future of Sustainable Ventures”.
Sasin School of Management has partnered with SCG Chemicals (SCGC), a pioneer in the integrated chemicals business, to host the competition, which will be streamed live on Facebook on March 26-27.
The “SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin” serves as an ideal, competitive platform for undergraduate and postgraduate students in Thailand to present their startup business plans in English and prepare for the future growth of their business. The competition was launched in 2002 and has been held for 20 consecutive years, making it the longest-running global student startup competition in Asia.
“Sasin is honoured to collaborate with our partner, SCG Chemicals, for the seventh straight year,” said Professor Ian Fenwick, Director of Sasin School of Management.
“This competition lies at the heart of what we do at Sasin – promote and emphasise sustainability through an entrepreneurial mindset. This is the second year that we have arranged the “Thailand Competition”. We all look forward to seeing this year’s innovative, sustainable startups from universities around Thailand.”
Dr Suracha Udomsak, Chief Innovation Officer, Executive Vice President – New Business, SCG Chemicals (SCGC), said, “SCG Chemicals focuses on developing the innovation ecosystem and human resources in Thailand. We believe that to encourage entrepreneurship and a sustainable mindset among Thai university students is vital. We are delighted to be able to continue to support ‘SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin’. We are confident that this international competition will elevate the innovation ecosystem in Thailand and bring benefits to all relevant segments.”
The competition features global networking and seasoned experts in business, marketing, investment, and sustainability who will judge this year’s teams and determine the best startup in the competition.
The “SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin” comprises the “Thailand Competition” and the “Global Competition”.
The winning team in the Thailand Competition will receive a cash prize of US$4,500 (approximately THB150,000) and will qualify for the Global Competition in July.
While still in the process of requesting the bestowment of this year’s awards, the winners of the Global Competition and its Sustainability Award Round have historically received Royal Trophies: HM The King’s Award, and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Sustainability Award, respectively. In total, cash prizes in the Global Competition are worth over $60,000 (over THB2 million).
The 12 teams that will participate in the Thailand Competition, selected from a total of 113 teams, are:
• Uniclass team from Sasin School of Management
• IQMED team from Mahidol University
• Carity team from Chulalongkorn University
• Grycle team from Chulalongkorn University
• Perm team from Chulalongkorn University
• Come & Craft Company team from Thammasat University
• Defire team from Asian Institute of Technology
• Jernie team from Chulalongkorn University
• YaBez team from Pathumthani University
• IN-WASTE team from Kasetsart University
• Shrimpney team from Mahidol University
• CARSUP team from Chulalongkorn University
Follow the Thailand Competition live on Facebook Page "SCG Bangkok Business Challenge at Sasin" (www.facebook.com/bangkokbusinesschallenge) on March 26-27.
Published : March 22, 2022
