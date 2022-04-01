BGRIM, True Group join forces to develop digital innovations for energy sector

These forthcoming innovations will bring about business opportunities and meet the needs of energy consumption in the household, business and industrial sectors to meet the rising energy demand while taking care of society and the environment, he said. The innovations are meant to achieve energy conservation, promote clean energy, mitigate environmental impacts from the generation and usage of electric power for a better quality of life for Thai people, thus fulfilling BGRIM's mission to create energy security that will drive the economy and industry nationally and regionally, he noted.

The BGRIM-True collaboration will be in four key areas:

1. Development of Digital Infrastructure with Smart Energy

The two parties will jointly study and develop digital infrastructure, connecting the process of electricity trading in all sectors in a drive to realise the Smart City and Smart Energy-Smart Building concepts. BGRIM's smart and energy-saving buildings are to serve as prototypes for system testing, which will be extended to serve external customers in the future.

In addition, a complete solution for energy-saving buildings will be developed, starting from power generation derived from renewable clean energy, applying optimum energy efficiency management technologies, such as the Property Integration System and True Smart Energy solutions that connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices via True 5G smart networks. Also covered in the work programme is designing buildings' interior systems to be user-friendly, convenient and safe while reducing the carbon footprint or greenhouse gas emissions from various activities.

2. Development of 5G technology innovation projects and Smart Grid

This development is aimed at creating a knowledge base, studying and exchanging new technologies, and Smart Grid innovations through the True 5G network that will enhance the quality of Thai power plants under the concept of Industrial 4.0, Facility 4.0 and Smart Industrial Estate. The mission is to provide quality and stable energy supplies within offices and industrial estates under the supervision of BGRIM.

The Smart Grid System combines communication technology and digital technology with a circuit power system in stages from production to transmission and distribution of electricity to household, business and industrial sectors. The IoT technology is applied in the production, installation and maintenance phases. There is also a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to analyse predictive analytics to provide early warning.

Meanwhile, Machine Learning technology helps prevent parts or equipment from being damaged and raises production efficiency. This will lead to good management, in terms of convenience and speed, and can also be applied to suit the needs and benefit the people, the government, and the industrial sectors effectively.

3. Developing a new economic ecosystem and promoting startups in Thailand

True Digital Park, billed as the largest tech and startup hub in Asean, will be instrumental in promoting startups through hackathon activities that promote innovations in the fields of energy, environment and sustainability. True Digital Park will facilitate knowledge-sharing events and seminars. Its ecosystem also opens up investment opportunities for startups in a drive to turn Thailand into a digital innovation hub to uplift the Thai energy industry for sustainable development.

4. Infrastructure development and energy management solutions

This collaboration is aimed at developing infrastructure and solutions to provide primary or backup power, an efficient cooling system for True IDC's data centres. The two sides will create solutions to support energy management technologies, raising the proportion of renewable or clean energy, increasing energy consumption efficiency, while curtailing carbon footprint in various activities related to the businesses. This reinforces True IDC's commitment to be the leader in providing green data centres and cloud services in Thailand with sustainability in delivering services to customers in the public and private sectors.

The collaboration between BGRIM and True will not only help drive the economy and society but also promote environmental stewardship. This is in line with BGRIM's goal of becoming a net-zero carbon emissions organisation by 2050, in line with the company's vision of conducting its businesses with compassion to create sustainable benefits for Thai society.