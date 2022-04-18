CK Power implements “Hing Hoi” project to enhance sustainable social values

Many of you may wonder why the project is called “Hing Hoi”. It’s from an analogy that where there are fireflies, there is light. One firefly may only bring a small flicker, but hundreds, thousands of fireflies coming together could create great bright light.

Similarly, CK Power Plc, the producer of renewables-based electricity, uses its know-how to build on its social initiatives through the Hing Hoi Project. This is how CK Power brings light and good quality of life to local communities.

CK Power Managing Director Thanawat Trivisvavet said the Hing Hoi Project is the company's principal CSR initiative that has been running continuously since 2016.

He said this project aims to apply the know-how and knowledge that the people at CK Power have in renewable energy and engineering to reduce shortages while increasing the potential of the communities and societies around our power plants and the remote areas in Thailand and Laos.

The goal is to create awareness, engagement and social responsibility for all employees, he added.