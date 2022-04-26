AP Thailand announces brand promise that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life on their terms

“To reinforce AP Thailand’s business commitment, the company has announced a brand promise under the tagline ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’ which represents its long-term vision as a company that exists to create and provide the support that enables people to live and enjoy life on their terms through every aspect of living right now and in the future,” he said.

“For the next step of brand building for AP with its vision to EMPOWER LIVING, I think a good brand must have a clear social standpoint. It has to have the courage to say something new, one that gives society the right answer, that helps society in the right context at a time when society is expecting something, like waiting for the pandemic to be over or for all the problems to go away or the happiness of old to return,” he added.

“The duty of a good brand should create value and some meaning for life rather than just looking to sell the goods. That’s how our new brand promise originated under the tagline ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’. It’s great life in a new context of 2022. It’s great life our customers choose for themselves. Our job is to offer things for our customers to choose what they want on their own terms,” said Sappasit.