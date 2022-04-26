AP Thailand announces brand promise that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life on their terms

“To reinforce AP Thailand’s business commitment, the company has announced a brand promise under the tagline ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’ which represents its long-term vision as a company that exists to create and provide the support that enables people to live and enjoy life on their terms through every aspect of living right now and in the future,” he said.
“For the next step of brand building for AP with its vision to EMPOWER LIVING, I think a good brand must have a clear social standpoint. It has to have the courage to say something new, one that gives society the right answer, that helps society in the right context at a time when society is expecting something, like waiting for the pandemic to be over or for all the problems to go away or the happiness of old to return,” he added.
“The duty of a good brand should create value and some meaning for life rather than just looking to sell the goods. That’s how our new brand promise originated under the tagline ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’. It’s great life in a new context of 2022. It’s great life our customers choose for themselves. Our job is to offer things for our customers to choose what they want on their own terms,” said Sappasit.
It is the first time in ten years that AP has officially announced its brand promise.
‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’ will be embedded in the brand’s communication of its position. In addition to its expectation for consumers to be aware and understand the meaning of its EMPOWER LIVING vision better, the company also wants AP to be remembered as the brand that empowers everyone to live and enjoy life with the things they choose on their terms. The bigger goal is to ensure that AP becomes No. 1 in the hearts and minds of consumers for the long term.
The strategy that will enables AP to achieve that goal consists of three components.
1. HAPPINESS HAS NO BLUEPRINTS. AP responds to all life aspirations. It is more than a home builder. What it does is create a new layout of life with a conviction that happiness has no blueprints and everyone can choose the happiness of their choice through 16 real estate brands in the AP group both single deatched homes, townhomes and condominiums that covers all segments as much as possible.
2. INNOVATION FROM YOU FOR YOU. The main process in creating design innovation is by encouraging all employees to pursue DESIGN THINKING that attaches importance to finding unmet needs of customers and understand them through Empathy Design Approach in order to develop the right products and services that meet the aspirations or hidden desires of our diverse customers.
3. COMMUNITY OF THE FUTURE. By being a part that helps to empower society, which is more than delivering happiness and good life as developer to AP residents, the company has built a good community and in the process has helped society better through a wide range of social campaigns it has carried out continually e.g. AP Unusual Football Field, the original model of football fields in unconventional shapes in the Klong Toey community which was awarded the Grand Prix Prize at Cannes Festival as well as was recognised by TIME magazine as one of the 25 inventions of the year.
“I think happiness that society chooses for you, no matter how perfect is not as full or complete as what you choose for yourself. Society may view your choice of happiness as incomplete or imperfect, but if you are the one that chooses it, it’s full and complete happiness for you. What we want to communicate is the important happiness of living is the one you have to choose for yourself,” Sappsit added.
AP Thailand is ready to be the best choice for everyone with its portfolio of single deatched homes, condominiums and townhomes under 16 brands and plans for nationwide outreach with readily available 175 projects nationwide worth over THB136,000 million.
Published : April 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
