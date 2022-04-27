Hilton affirms pledge to reduce environmental, social impact of its Asia-Pacific hotels

According to Hilton, in 2021 the hotel recorded:

• 70 per cent reduction in landfill waste per square metre from its 2008 baseline (2030 goal: 50%)

• 49 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions per square metre from 2008 (2030 goal: 61%)

• 39 per cent reduction in water consumption per square metre from 2008 (2030 goal: 50%)

• More than US$1 billion of cumulative savings in energy costs since 2009, monitored through LightStay.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, Hilton focuses on driving responsible and sustainable tourism through a wide range of initiatives aimed at making a positive environmental and social impact,” it said.

Driving holistic water stewardship

Hilton roped in leading river clean-up organisation Sungai Watch to install more trash barriers in Bali, Indonesia, to lessen the impact of plastics on communities there.

In China, Hilton Ningbo Dongqian Lake’s rainwater recovery system uses ultraviolet disinfection and automatic replenishment to improve water quality.

The system recycles approximately 1,400 tonnes of rainwater each year, which is equivalent to the amount of water consumed by a family of three in one year, the hotel said.