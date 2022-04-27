Hilton affirms pledge to reduce environmental, social impact of its Asia-Pacific hotels

“Across its global network, Hilton continues to considerably close the gap toward meeting key sustainability targets under its Travel with Purpose 2030 goals,” the company said in a press release.
According to Hilton, in 2021 the hotel recorded:
• 70 per cent reduction in landfill waste per square metre from its 2008 baseline (2030 goal: 50%)
• 49 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions per square metre from 2008 (2030 goal: 61%)
• 39 per cent reduction in water consumption per square metre from 2008 (2030 goal: 50%)
• More than US$1 billion of cumulative savings in energy costs since 2009, monitored through LightStay.
“In the Asia-Pacific region, Hilton focuses on driving responsible and sustainable tourism through a wide range of initiatives aimed at making a positive environmental and social impact,” it said.
Driving holistic water stewardship
Hilton roped in leading river clean-up organisation Sungai Watch to install more trash barriers in Bali, Indonesia, to lessen the impact of plastics on communities there.
In China, Hilton Ningbo Dongqian Lake’s rainwater recovery system uses ultraviolet disinfection and automatic replenishment to improve water quality.
The system recycles approximately 1,400 tonnes of rainwater each year, which is equivalent to the amount of water consumed by a family of three in one year, the hotel said.
Sustainable dining and green kitchens
In Southeast Asia, Conrad Koh Samui’s Iris Farm provides a multitude of organic herbs and vegetables for the hotel’s bars and restaurants.
The farm produces 1,300kg of food and processes 2,400kg of compostable waste per month, recycling organic resources while conserving landfill space, the press release said.
Hilton has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Seafood Legacy and Umito to procure more sustainable seafood for its hotels in Japan and South Korea.
Using smart kitchen waste treatment equipment, Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai turns kitchen waste into carbon dioxide, water and organic fertilisers.
The hotel has recycled 390 tonnes of kitchen waste and produced about 20 tonnes of organic fertiliser since last year, it said.
Reducing environmental footprint
With the return of business travel and in-person events, almost 300 of Hilton’s hotels across the Asia Pacific have rolled out the Plan It Forward offer to help businesses and event planners further reduce their environmental impact when hosting events.
For event planners who opt for a carbon neutral meeting, Hilton will offset their event’s carbon emissions as identified by its meeting impact calculator report on its LightStay platform and invest in a portfolio of high-quality carbon reduction projects with global partner South Pole, the hotel said.
Alternatively, event planners can earn double Hilton honours event planner points per US$1 spent on guest rooms, meeting rooms, etc, for qualifying events at participating hotels.
Hilton Honours Points can be donated to charity through PointWorthy, or redeemed for future events or hotel stays, among other benefits.
For its various environmental and social initiatives, Hilton was named a global sustainability leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifth consecutive year, and was the only hotel company to earn Gold Class distinction in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook, the press release added.
Published : Apr 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
