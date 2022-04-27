Thu, April 28, 2022

CARS24 Thailand appoints Scott Minteer new AVP Marketing

(PR news) CARS24 Group (Thailand) Co, Ltd or CARS24, Asia's fastest growing and leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, announced the appointment of Mr. Scott Minteer as a new Assistant Vice President Marketing of CARS24 Thailand’s marketing team.

Mr. Scott Minteer will be responsible for driving online and offline demand creation, helping Cars24 achieve its ambition as the no.1 used car buying platform in Thailand.

CARS24 Thailand has an ambitious goal to level up the used car buying experience and ecosystem in Thailand through a comprehensive marketing, demand creation and demand harvesting solutions to maximise brand awareness and engagement with target customers. The company focuses on delivering a great car buying experience every time and for all while building trust in CARS24 best quality and best value offer.

Mr. Scott Minteer has solid and extensive experiences in e-commerce and digitization across various business segments. He worked for several leading corporations like Central Group, Agoda, Bumrungrad International Hospital and Mindshare media agency. His well-established experience both in Thailand and abroad has been leveraged to elevate e-commerce business performances in multiple segments such as retail, tourism, and digital media agencies. The company is confident that Scott Minteer will play an integral part in how CARS24 will revolutionise the way pre-owned cars are bought and sold in Thailand.

CARS24 is an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles and the most advocated online used car marketplace among users and motorists. All car models listed on the platform are certified, 100% owned by the company and passed a rigorous quality inspection process by car experts with car quality warranty provided. Interested customers can download the CARS24 application today at the App Store and Google Play Store by clicking https://apple.co/36P0qWb 

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3sRR4QG or stay updated with the latest news on www.facebook.com/cars24th
 

