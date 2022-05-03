Megabangna celebrates the 10th year milestone as “Your Everyday Meeting Place”

All of these qualities are what make Megabangna the perfect Meeting Place for everyone. This is where people spend their quality times, whether byself or with their loved ones, because we have everything to cater to their every need, from shopping, dining, enjoying our impressive cinematic facility, to healthy activities such as exercising, or a simple hanging out with friends. We offer activities that have become a part of people’s everyday lifestyle, and with what we have to offer, Megabangna has risen to be one of the most popular and one of the first shopping malls to be top of mind for Thai people.”



Even during the years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Megabangna has been able to adjust its strategies to pull itself through the worst of the crisis. With the shopping centre reopened, we are able to rebuild customers’ trust, ensuring that our services and operations are carried out under all the required health measures. In 2021, we welcomed over 42 millions visitors and new tenants including the premium tier brands such as CHANEL FRAGRANCE & BEAUTY, GUCCI BEAUTY, DIOR COSMETICS, YSL, YUZU SUKI, KAM’S ROAST, and THONG SMITH, to name a few, who bring their establishments to Megabangna, extending our 100% occupancy rate.

The three strategies to our success include:

1. EVOLVING TENANT MIX: At the core of a “Successful Retail Destination” is the management of a constantly evolving tenant mix. Megabangna always keeps our tenants’ stores fresh and up to date, keeping up with our ever-changing customer behaviours and trends. Our intention is to make Megabangna a ‘One-Stop Shopping Destination,’ which answers to the lifestyles and needs of people from all generations.



We are home to five key anchors. The partners we consider to be the prominent magnets that bring more visitors into our shopping centre.

1. IKEA: The world’s largest furniture retailer from Sweden that chooses Megabangna to be the home of its first store in Thailand.

2. HOMEPRO: Thailand’s number one home improvement centre with a comprehensive range of products from home decoration items to electrical appliances and furniture.

3. [email protected]: Repositioned from Robinson Department Store, [email protected] can accommodate the lifestyles of Megabangna’s clientele with increasing demands for more premium products and services. A plan is also currently underway for further expansions in the near future.

4. BIG C EXTRA: The hypermarket brand that offers a comprehensive range of everyday consumer products at affordable prices.

5. MEGA CINEPLEX, BLU-O BOWL, SUB ZERO ICESKATE: The entertainment complex for everyone.



Megabangna’s customers will also be able to enjoy new experiences from a number of new stores such as CAMPER, MOSSIMO, SAEMAEUL SIKDANG, MOS BURGER, OHKAJHU, SUSHIRO, ACE, AMD, YAKINIKU LIKE, and DYSON DEMO. Meanwhile our existing tenants have renovated their shops, keeping the retail spaces and shopping experiences fresh and exciting.



2. NEW & NOW EXPERIENCE: Megabangna never rests on our laurels. We continue to develop and offer new customer experiences. At Megabangna, shoppers are kept informed about the new trends while being granted incredible benefits and privileges, especially the members of Mega Smile Rewards. With our special ‘365-Day Marketing Campaign,’ the members can collect the “smile” points, which can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards or discounts.



Megabangna, together with our business allies and tenants, will be hosting a variety of marketing activities all year round, bringing our shoppers the best possible benefits and shopping experiences.

The gifts we have prepared for our campaigns are all carefully selected, trendy and high quality items. The plans we have been preparing for this year’s holiday seasons be it the New Year, Chinese New Year or Songkran Festival will turn the shopping centre into one massive festivity with performances, activities and themed decorations for every family member to enjoy their time as well as some Instagram snaps and Facebook check-ins. All the activities and spaces are curated to embody our concept that Megabangna is more than just a shopping mall but everyone’s everyday meeting place.



3. SUSTAINABILITY & ECO-FRIENDLY OPERATIONS: Attracting and managing a massive amount of visitors is both a challenge and a mission for every staff member at Megabangna. With this in mind, Megacity is developed to become a large-scale community with a new lifestyle that will distinctively set Megabangna apart from other shopping centres.

With our vision, the project will bring sustainability to the traffic of visitors. Having an expansive 400-rai land on such a strategic location with great economic potential is certainly an advantage, which allows Megabangna to turn the vast undeveloped space into a perfect city. In 2017, Megabangna announced its plan for the development of Megacity. The THB 67 billion-mixed-use project will be home to residential projects, office buildings, schools, hotels, entertainment complex and many other attractions with Megabangna Shopping Centre sitting as the hub. Once completed, the project is expected to draw an average of 250,000 visitors per day, generating a dynamic traffic that will circulate within Megabangna and Megacity. By carefully and thoughtfully mapping out the project as one big picture, Megabangna and Megacity will be moving toward a sustainable growth and trajectory.



Megacity is a long-term investment. The project has received overwhelming interests from our business allies and leading real-estate development companies, who recognize the potential and opportunities that Megacity has to offer. 40% of the project has now been completed, with other components currently underway such as the Mega FoodWalk extensions, which will be accompanied by an additional parking facility with 1,200 parking spaces and 30 new restaurants. The new addition also includes IKEA’s 8-story high, 2,000-car park building connected to the IKEA Store. These new facilities altogether increase Megabangna’s parking capacity to accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles at a time.

The Mega Smart Kids Zone now houses more than 20 educational institutes, not to mention the gigantic indoor playgrounds inside Mega Harborland and Mega Park. Megacity is also home to Didyasarin International Primary School, two condominium projects, one of which already finished the construction and in the handover process while the other condominium project is expected to complete within 2023.



Megacity has also recently welcomed Southeast Asia’s first TOPGOLF. The sports entertainment complex will occupy 29-rai space inside Megacity and serve as a new attraction and hangout space, not just for golf enthusiasts but everyone. TOPGOLF will bring together gaming, sports and mini golf facilities, with restaurants serving both Thai and international food, including the rooftop sports bar, offering a new lifestyle space for all. Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2022, TOPGOLF is believed to be one of our key magnets with the ability to attract diverse groups of visitors with its never-before-seen sports and entertainment experiences.



“The development of Megabangna and Megacity is still our company’s main focus. Another upcoming project is the expansion of [email protected] With the additional 10,000 square meter space, the entire retail space will be revamped with more organized zoning of products and services to deliver the best possible shopping experiences. The new extension will also welcome the Central Food Hall with a wider range of products and services to answer to our customers’ increasing and diverse demands. Additionally, with our location being close to Suvarnabhumi Airport and several industrial estates in the eastern region, Megacity will be an ideal project for investors. We are currently in talks with our new partners over the development of a business hotel, which will sit on a 13,000 square metre-land inside Megacity.”



Eco-friendly operation is one of the essences of how Megabangna is managed. Over THB 1 billion has been invested on the development of energy conservation projects and community green spaces, coinciding with our intention for the shopping centre to coexist with the neighbourhood and its people, and together create a better quality of life.

Our contributions in the protection of the local and global environment include the minimized use of chemicals with the in-door air conditioning system to reduce health risks and maximize the safety of our staff while maintaining a more positive impact on the environment.

The 17,000 solar cell panels installed on the expansive 60,000 square meter surface of the shopping centre’s roof will produce the maximum solar power of 13-million kilowatt-hours per year and reduce carbon dioxide emission up to 8.3 million kilograms per year.

Consequently, this will cause the air conditioning system to consume 20% less electricity. The construction of a new, internationally standardized wastewater treatment plant with chemical-free membrane technology will produce treated water with a good enough quality to be used in watering plants and cleaning inside the shopping centre, and lessen over 100,000 units from the total annual water consumption.



Included in our new extensions are more green spaces that are open to the public, free of charge. Our Mega Park, which is sited on 7 Rai land (11,200 square meter), is intended to be a new local public park for the Bangna residents. The park includes play areas for children with playground equipment with high quality and safety standards as well as tree houses, fountains and artificial waterfalls.

The park also welcomes visitors with pets to use and participate in special activities without any fee. Not only that, the Mega FoodWalk’s extension is designed to be a semi-outdoor space with a beautifully curated landscape of rocky hills, streams and waterfalls.

The outer perimeter of Mega FoodWalk is revamped into a landscape with the Scandinavian Playground concept, which consists of a massive playground with a Stream Valley where visitors can hang out and relax.

The Sand Dune Zone, which is open for children to play for free, is designed into a luscious, shaded area. All these green spaces and facilities serve as an urban oasis that Bangkok rarely gets to see. Despite being well aware of the commercial opportunities this space can bring, we choose to give this wonderful recreation ground to the community and our customers, in hope that it will become a place where family members spend their quality time together; a space everyone can truly benefit from and enjoy.



In celebration of Megabangna’s 10th anniversary, over THB 20 million worth of marketing budget will be spent on our special campaigns and promotions as our way of saying thank you to our customers who have been supportive of us throughout our amazing first decade.

In the month of May and July of 2022, every spending made at Megabangna (under the set terms and conditions) will grant each shopper a chance to win over THB 2 millions worth of prizes. The top prizes include a Honda Accord 1.5 TURBO EL (THB 1,499,000), a Leica Q2 camera (THB 197,000), THB 50,000 worth of IKEA gift voucher and ten other amazing top rewards.



We also prepare the special campaign, Surprised Weekend!, for the May 7th and 8th 2022 weekend. Every shopper who shops at Megabangna has a chance to be the winners of the THB 100,000 worth surprise from the 10 participating stores.

During the weekends throughout the month of May, all the stores at Megabangna will be offering double privileges for every shopper. The first privilege includes special shopping discounts, premium gifts or special menus when dining at over 80 participating stores and restaurants under the set terms and conditions. The next privilege comes in the form of a special collection of premium gifts customized for the celebration of Megabangna’s 10th anniversary, gifted to customers whose purchases meet the set terms and conditions.



Joining the celebration of Megabangna’s birthday, the members of Mega Smile Rewards will be gifted ten times the point on every spending made only on May 5th, 2022. This exclusive offer will apply only to the first 100 customers (with no more than THB 100,000 purchase for each client). In addition to the promotional campaigns we have in store for our customers, Megabangna will also be preparing our shopping centre to welcome everyone with incredible decorations and fun activities, bringing everyone the ultimate shopping experiences, every weekend throughout the month of May.



“‘We Create a Better Everyday Life for the Many People’ is still the vision and mission in the past ten years for all of us here at Megabangna. It is our dream and goal to create a place for people and the community to grow alongside our business, with our support and through our endeavor to bring a more sustainable, and greater way of living for Thailand and its people. Megabangna will continue to move forward and develop our work and projects to help the Thai retail market compete in a global arena with great strength and pride,” concluded Palinee.



