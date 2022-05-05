"Singha Drinking Water" claims 2 awards from LINE Thailand Awards 2021, winning consumers' hearts with digital marketing

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., revealed that the company's business model emphasized a lot on creating customer satisfaction on all fronts, from high-quality manufacturing to new and exciting marketing communications and customers benefits, all derived from Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi policy.

"We have brought loyalty programs to new heights by increasing accessibility, allowing consumers to access their benefits at all times as their lifestyle changes. The added features in our LINE Official Account have made 'Singha Rewards' a bridge connecting the brand and its customers, which now has grown to over 9.5 million members," he said.

'Singha Rewards' has recently won two awards, the Best Official Account of the year, and became the first to win the Best Official Account in FMCG from 'LINE THAILAND AWARDS 2021.' This marks another milestone for the brand, which drove high engagement among its fans and has monthly active users of over 900,000-1,000,000 on our LINE Official Account.



