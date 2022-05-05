Sun, May 15, 2022

business

"Singha Drinking Water" claims 2 awards from LINE Thailand Awards 2021, winning consumers' hearts with digital marketing

"Singha Drinking Water's" Singha Rewards campaign had won two awards from the 'LINE THAILAND AWARDS 2021' which are the Best Official Account of the year and the Best Official Account in FMCG, maintaining the best consumer engagement, customer relationship management, and constantly delivering the best experience and benefits to consumers.

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., revealed that the company's business model emphasized a lot on creating customer satisfaction on all fronts, from high-quality manufacturing to new and exciting marketing communications and customers benefits, all derived from Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi policy.

"We have brought loyalty programs to new heights by increasing accessibility, allowing consumers to access their benefits at all times as their lifestyle changes. The added features in our LINE Official Account have made 'Singha Rewards' a bridge connecting the brand and its customers, which now has grown to over 9.5 million members," he said.

'Singha Rewards' has recently won two awards, the Best Official Account of the year, and became the first to win the Best Official Account in FMCG from 'LINE THAILAND AWARDS 2021.' This marks another milestone for the brand, which drove high engagement among its fans and has monthly active users of over 900,000-1,000,000 on our LINE Official Account.

The company has developed 'Singha Rewards' to level up its customer relationship management which is currently in its fifth year with LINE's platform. Singha Drinking Water is one of the first brands to embrace new technologies and features to deliver the most benefits to its customers, creating promotions and loyalty programs through point collection or QR code scanning from every Singha Drinking Water and Purra cap.

The "Drink More Add More Get More with LINE points" campaign has brought excitement to the market with exclusive surprises in every aspect of life, from food and beverage to gadgets. The program also consisted of a Market Place, which lets customers turn points into discounts and let consumers explore new experiences while building Singha Drinking Water's brand loyalty at the same time.

Published : May 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

