Get Land NFT on Sandbox up to THB5 million when buying Sansiri’s KHUN by YOO condominium

“Sansiri wanted to create a new, refreshing phenomenon in the property market by joining it with the virtual world of Metaverse,” he said. “Land NFT that we are giving away has an exponential growth rate on Sandbox up to 500 per cent after eight months since it was introduced. Currently, the resell price starts at 1.6 ETH or about THB105,000 per block, jumping from 1,011 SAND, or THB23,000 per block when it was first introduced.”

“Buying KHUN by YOO condo is, therefore, a passion investment with two-way profits from the increasing price of condo unit in the physical world, and from Land NFT on the Sandbox virtual world that has more than 2 million users worldwide,” added Uthai.

On Friday (May 26) Sansiri held an NFT Exhibition at KHUN by YOO project with over 20 famous arts like ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’, ‘CloneX’, and other NFT arts by Thai artists. The exhibition also featured a panel talk by famous NFT investors including Natthawut ‘Moo’ Pheungjaroenphong and Chumphol ‘Turbo’ Wongmatikul.