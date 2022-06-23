Mon, July 04, 2022

business

Ajinomoto congratulates Thailand badminton athletes for their success in the 31st SEA Games

(PR News) Ajinomoto Co (Thailand) Ltd congratulates Thai national team of Badminton players on the victory over the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam. Thai athletes were able to win 4 gold medals from the men’s team, women’s team, men’s and women’s singles and also grabbed 2 silver medals from women’s singles and women’s doubles respectively.

In this regards, Ajinomoto has been supporting Thailand Badminton athletes through the agreement with the Badminton Association of Thailand under “Thailand Victory Project” since 2020. The project provides company’s amino acid-based products and nutrition balanced meal program that are offering deliciousness and appropriate nutrition as well as related nutrition knowledge to the athletes. Recently, in the world tournament of Total Energies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022, Thailand’s women team also won the bronze medal. In addition, Ajinomoto was also the official main sponsor throughout the 31st SEA Games.

Published : June 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
