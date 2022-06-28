Sasin and SCG Chemicals (SCGC) to kick-off the SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin 2022 – Global Competition

This year, 124 teams from 19 countries from 55 educational institutions have sent in their startup ideas. Of these, 20 teams have qualified to compete in the Semi-finals and Finals on July 8-10, 2022, at Sasin School of Management.

SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin serves as an ideal, competitive platform for undergraduate and graduate students in Thailand and around the world to present their startup business plans in English and prepare for the future growth of their business. The competition has been running for 20 consecutive years, making it the longest-running student startup competition in Asia.

Professor Ian Fenwick, Ph.D., Director of Sasin School of Management noted that it is crucial to promote sustainability in business otherwise the world will be facing more climate change disasters.

“I look to the contestants to inspire by their ideas, to connect during the competition, to transform the way we live our lives, run our businesses, and the way we think of the future to create a better, smarter, sustainable world. NOW is when we need the best entrepreneurial efforts of our sharpest young minds, to develop businesses that strive for sustainability before it is too late. Whether they create start-ups or eventually join big companies they will provide the points of disruption, of new thinking, that will enable us to thrive in this world of perpetual disruption,” said Professor Fenwick.