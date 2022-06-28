Sasin and SCG Chemicals (SCGC) to kick-off the SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin 2022 – Global Competition

This year, 124 teams from 19 countries from 55 educational institutions have sent in their startup ideas. Of these, 20 teams have qualified to compete in the Semi-finals and Finals on July 8-10, 2022, at Sasin School of Management.
SCG Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin serves as an ideal, competitive platform for undergraduate and graduate students in Thailand and around the world to present their startup business plans in English and prepare for the future growth of their business. The competition has been running for 20 consecutive years, making it the longest-running student startup competition in Asia.
Professor Ian Fenwick, Ph.D., Director of Sasin School of Management noted that it is crucial to promote sustainability in business otherwise the world will be facing more climate change disasters.
“I look to the contestants to inspire by their ideas, to connect during the competition, to transform the way we live our lives, run our businesses, and the way we think of the future to create a better, smarter, sustainable world. NOW is when we need the best entrepreneurial efforts of our sharpest young minds, to develop businesses that strive for sustainability before it is too late. Whether they create start-ups or eventually join big companies they will provide the points of disruption, of new thinking, that will enable us to thrive in this world of perpetual disruption,” said Professor Fenwick.
SCGC has supported the Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin for seven years, reflecting the importance the company places on encouraging entrepreneurship and a sustainable mindset locally and internationally.
“SCGC perceives that the competition will build networking opportunities regionally and internationally. We provide resources, knowledge, and networks to make the competition more fruitful. We have seen 30 percent of the teams successfully run their business with a crowdfunding value of around $230 million,” said Dr. Suracha Udomsak, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President-New Business, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited. “We fully support the birth of startups that will turn into unicorns by getting the strongest teams from regions around the world to present their business plans through expert consultations from leading companies, which will elevate the innovation ecosystem in Thailand, and create networks and friendships among startups.”
Other supporters of the competition are Kasikorn Bank, the main sponsor of the competition, and contributing sponsors Thai NamThip and Victor. Veteran judges who are experts in the investment and entrepreneurship fields and who will provide feedback to the startup teams include: Dr. Andrew Stotz, CEO of A. Stotz Investment Research, Surasit Suchdev, Co-Founder & CEO of Hungry Hub, Chawimon Mim L., Director of Thip Capital, and Sajeekarn Prescott, Principal of AddVentures.
The winners of the Global Competition and the Sustainability Award Round will receive Royal Trophies: H.M. The King’s Award, and H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Sustainability Award, respectively. In total, cash prizes in the Global Competition are worth over $57,000 (or around THB 2 million).
The top 20 finalists to join the Global Competition are:
1. AttentionID from Prasetiya Mulya University, Indonesia
2. Carbotech from Putra Busines School, Malaysia
3. CoffeeTogether from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
4. CyberFence from Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore
5. CoVrick from Asian Institute of Management, Philippines
6. DECAP Research & Development from the University of British Columbia, Canada
7. Defire from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand
8. Earthen from Arizona State University, United States of America
9. Tripsome.com from French-Azerbaijani University, Azerbaijan
10. huCap Financing from National University of Singapore
11. Neocycle from the University of Calgary, Canada
12. Peko Produce from McGill University, Canada
13. Pili Seal from Mapúa University, Philippines
14. Reezo from the University of Oregon, United States of America
15. Scire Technology from Bicol University, Philippines
16. Sparc from Duke University, United States of America
17. UltrAgro from Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, Malaysia
18. WeKare from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan
19. Wellnesi from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan
20. YaBEZ from Pathumthani University, Thailand
For more information, please follow and watch the Global Competition live on our Facebook Page: SCG Bangkok Business Challenge at Sasin (www.facebook.com/bangkokbusinesschallenge) on July 8-10, 2022.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
