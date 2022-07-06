AstraZeneca to supply Thailand with 257,500 doses of its COVID-19 long-acting antibody combination AZD7442

Certain people are “immunocompromised” as they are unable to mount an adequate response from a vaccine, due to an underlying health condition or medication they take that compromises or suppresses their immune system. These individuals are at a high risk of severe COVID-19 if they were to become infected.

AZD7442 was granted conditional marketing authorisation last week by the Food and Drug Administration in Thailand for the prevention of COVID-19, in a broad population of adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40kg, no matter their COVID-19 vaccination status.

James Teague, Country President, AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd., said: “As we transition from pandemic to endemic, AstraZeneca remains committed to ensuring that no one in need of ongoing COVID-19 protection is left behind. The long-acting antibody combination provides people at high-risk of COVID-19 infection with another important prevention option alongside vaccination. While vaccines remain a critically important tool to reduce severe COVID-19 outcomes, some vulnerable populations are unable to develop adequate protection from vaccination alone.”