TBA boasts two projects to boost competitiveness of Thai importers and exporters, enhance Thai-Saudi trades and support economic growth

Payong Srivanich, the chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association (TBA), gave an overview of the development of Thailand’s financial facilities and services at the Thai-Saudi Business Forum, attended by over 200 Thai and Saudi businesspeople, at ICONSIAM on 6th July 2022, stating that Thai banks place high importance on the development of digital infrastructure in order to upgrade trade transaction services, enable seamless linking of trade and financial data and promote continuous growth of international trade. Two major projects that will enhance trades are:

1. Smart Financial and Payment Infrastructure for Business, which aims at developing the country’s digital financial infrastructure by enabling end-to-end digital business and linking data on business transactions, payments and tax. It involves moving from paper-based trading to a digital system, covering e-invoices, e-tax invoices and e-payments for businesses. This aims to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and create digital footprints to improve access to funding at reasonable costs. As a result, the project will pave the way for digital supply chain financing and the utilization of digital trade and payment data to improve financial inclusion.