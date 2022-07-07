The Rockefeller Foundation and Mahidol University deepen commitment to strengthening Asia’s medical, nutrition, and agri-sciences community

President of Mahidol University, Banchong Mahaisavariya, said, “Mahidol University has set our goals in bridging the gap between knowledge accumulation and knowledge translation to the society. With the support of The Rockefeller Foundation and TICA, we have joined forces in taking the leadership role regionally and globally in fostering health-related networks in response to the pandemic, healthcare services and skill upgrades, food and nutrition centre of excellence and communities of practice in local communities so on. Mahidol University continues to leverage our key resources toecho the learning application for the benefit of mankind.”

The Foundation has two projects in the spheres of public health and nutrition underway with Mahidol University. Through The Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Preventive Institute, which aims to revolutionize the way the world approaches pandemic preparedness harnessing the use of data and technology, the Mahidol University Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Genomics and Evolutionary Medicine (GEM) received a $1.2 million grant in 2021. As a result, the University’s genomic surveillance team has successfully reduced the duration of genomic sequencing of COVID-19 variants from over a month to less than a week, and The GEM team has also expanded its support to other ASEAN genomic surveillance teams, improving their ability to detect and respond to COVID-19 variants and other emerging viral threats and the region’s overall pandemic response capacity.

Mahidol University is also working with the Foundation to fight the double burden of malnutrition (under and over- nutrition existing simultaneously) in the Global South by using a Global Diet Quality Score (GDQS) standard to understand the quality of food in the geography. The $500,000 in funding will help the University build capacity of nutritional professionals to conduct large-scale population surveys using the GDQS to scale up dietary quality and nutritional biomarkers in the population.