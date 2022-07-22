B. Braun launches Technical Service Center to provide medical equipment repair and maintenance services to support Thailand public health system

B. Braun Thailand, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, recently inaugurated the "B. Braun Technical Service Center", which will provide high-quality medical equipment repair and maintenance services. The newly launched centre aims to support the public health system of Thailand in ensuring that it will be able to provide seamless healthcare support to its citizens. The centre also aligns with B. Braun's vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world.

Leveraging the power of technology to advance healthcare

The B. Braun Technical Service Center, which is strategically located in the heart of Bangna District and can easily be accessed from within and outside Bangkok, is the latest medical equipment maintenance service centre developed to help solve the current health challenges in Thailand. The centre offers European-standard solutions to help ensure that the medical equipment serviced will operate at optimum levels, covering three main treatment areas including Hospital Care, Aesculap, and Avitum. The centre will provide maintenance support to medical devices at hospitals including Infusion Pump and Surgical Treatment Devices such as power systems for orthopaedic and spine surgeries, as well as Kidney Treatment Devices such as dialysis and hemodialysis machines.

The skilled technicians at the B. Braun Technical Service Center have extensive working experience in hospitals and are well-equipped to handle various medical devices. All technicians are also certified by