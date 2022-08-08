Marriott Bonvoy Revives the Timeless Traditions of Thai Cuisine with “Lost Recipes”

Marriott Bonvoy is reviving Thailand’s time-honored culinary traditions with its new “Lost Recipes” series, which showcases a selection of highly authentic ancient dishes from all four corners of the kingdom.
Guests and diners at many of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of properties across Thailand, from the tropical shores of the south to the lush mountains of the north, can now savor long-lost recipes that have been reinvented by the hotels’ talented local chefs. Whether they are rediscovering the flavors of childhood or resurrecting menu items that once graced Thailand’s royal palaces, each Lost Recipe has been lovingly reimagined for the 21st Century using the finest local and seasonal ingredients.
Each chef has strived to use classical cooking methods combined with contemporary techniques to rekindle these exquisite dishes. From today until September 2022, 20 Marriott hotels and resorts in Thailand will offer at least one Lost Recipe at their restaurants.
Diners in Bangkok will be able to savor “Gaeng Rawang Neua”, an aromatic beef and turmeric curry at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, and “Pla Haeng Tang Mo” an ancient appetizer of dried fish with watermelon at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, while guests at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort can choose to try “Gaeng Pae”, an authentic dish of slow-cooked goat with spices, and visitors to Sheraton Samui Resort can savor “Mee See Chompu”, a vibrant bowl of pink noodles that was often found at temple fairs.
Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa has rediscovered “Aok Kai”, Isaan-style roasted chicken with Thai herbs, while Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa has recreated “Khao Yum”, a one-dish meal of steamed rice, pomelo, dried shrimp and coconut, and Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is serving “Rice Field Crab Larb”, a unique rural recipe made using crabs found in paddy fields. It is not only Thai food on the menu, however; Le Méridien Chiang Mai is reviving the timeless Italian dish of “Le Polpette del Contadino”, which was often served in Sicily on special occasions.
This is just a small selection of the many Lost Recipes that are now ready to delight diners at Marriott’s hotels and resorts in Thailand. For the full list of participating properties, please see below.
For more information and to relive the rich culinary traditions of Thailand with Marriott Bonvoy, please CLICK HERE.
The full list of participating hotels and restaurants is as follows:
1. JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa – Takrai Restaurant
2. Sheraton Samui Resort – Long Talay
3. Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa – Luna Lanai
4. Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa – Amber Kitchen
5. Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas – Luna Lapran
6. Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok – MoMo Café
7. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town – Krua Talad Yai
8. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel - Flavors
9. Marriott Executive Apartments Sukhumvit Park – Bistro M
10. Le Méridien Chiang Mai – Favola
11. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit – 57th Street
12. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Seasonal Tastes
13. W Bangkok – Paii
14. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach – Sears & Co.
15. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse – Praya Kitchen & Yào Restaurant
16. The St. Regis Bangkok – VIU Restaurant
17. Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya – Café 22
18. Rayong Marriott Resort & Spa – Fish Bar
19. JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok – JW Café
20. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park – Siam Tea Room
