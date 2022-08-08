Thu, August 18, 2022

business

Top Five Gifts on Moms' Wish List 

Grab, Southeast Asia's leading super-app reveals the top five gifts on modern moms' wish list, surveyed among Grab users on its social media channels.

To celebrate this Mother's Day, Grab launches the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign, partnering with leading brands and small merchants to offer a wide variety of products, valuable deals, and promotions for all shopper moms throughout August to reaffirm its position as a leading Quick Commerce service provider that fulfils the users' needs in every moment.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and GrabMart, Grab Thailand said, "Mother's Day is a special moment for Thai people and a meaningful occasion for children to express their love and gratitude for their beloved moms with heart-warming gifts "

According to the survey on modern moms, the top five products on the wish list for Mother's Day are health supplements and vitamins (45%), cosmetics (18%), gift hampers (17%), flower bouquets and garlands (12%), and mom and baby products (8%).

Grab's users survey 400 modern moms on Grab social media channels in July 2022

" Leveraging on these insights, this year, Grab is launching the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign to help our users with inspirations and ideas for gifts that moms will truly love. It is also our efforts to underline GrabMart's strengths in offering a wide variety of products and the ability to fulfil users' needs at every moment," Chantsuda added.

Top Five Gifts on Moms' Wish List 

Under the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign, Grab is partnering with leading brands and small merchants nationwide to offer more selections for users by expanding product lines and creating exclusive gift sets across the five products categories, particularly in the health & beauty category.

 

 

 

 

 


 

Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories on Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest (first round)

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

GULF successfully issues THB 35 billion debentures

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Baht might fluctuate, weaken on gold purchases, share sales: market strategist

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Banpu firmly focused on green energy as net profit soars in first half

Published : Aug 17, 2022

Published : August 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Legendary actor Sombat Metanee passes away at 85

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Motorcycle taxis accelerate protest against GrabBike services

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Headache in Malaysia’s Johor Baru over paracetamol shortage

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.