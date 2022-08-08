Top Five Gifts on Moms' Wish List 

To celebrate this Mother's Day, Grab launches the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign, partnering with leading brands and small merchants to offer a wide variety of products, valuable deals, and promotions for all shopper moms throughout August to reaffirm its position as a leading Quick Commerce service provider that fulfils the users' needs in every moment.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and GrabMart, Grab Thailand said, "Mother's Day is a special moment for Thai people and a meaningful occasion for children to express their love and gratitude for their beloved moms with heart-warming gifts "

According to the survey on modern moms, the top five products on the wish list for Mother's Day are health supplements and vitamins (45%), cosmetics (18%), gift hampers (17%), flower bouquets and garlands (12%), and mom and baby products (8%).

Grab's users survey 400 modern moms on Grab social media channels in July 2022

" Leveraging on these insights, this year, Grab is launching the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign to help our users with inspirations and ideas for gifts that moms will truly love. It is also our efforts to underline GrabMart's strengths in offering a wide variety of products and the ability to fulfil users' needs at every moment," Chantsuda added.