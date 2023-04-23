Bitnance integrates with Fireblocks to reinforce the security of digital assets with world-class technology
Bitnance, a Thai fintech company, has announced its integration with Fireblocks, a digital asset custody, transfer and settlement technology provider, to support Bitnance’s growth both domestically and internationally.
Mr. Worawat Narknawdee, chief executive officer of Bitnance Co., Ltd., a financial technology (fintech) company with a 150 million baht (fully paid) investment budget, derived from profits by trading in the global market said “the company has recently collaborated with Fireblocks headquartered in New York in the United States, an easy-to-use platform with highly secure technology to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. As a result, it’s settled that Fireblocks can be part of our operations in order to enhance potential in competition and be prepared for the business growth domestically and internationally.”
“By working with Fireblocks, Bitnance aims to establish a standard for digital asset businesses by leveraging a battle-tested platform that is equipped with cutting-edge, fast, easy-to-use, and highly secure technology which is compliant with evolving regulations. That is the main principle of our management. We believe that our products and services will fulfill the needs of those in the modern financial world.”
Mr. Ben Wilton, Director of Sales Engineering, APAC at Fireblocks, said, “We are delighted to be working with Bitnance, who are seeking to provide customers with greater accessibility to digital assets, whilst ensuring that security and operational efficiency are not compromised as a result. By providing our enterprise-grade, multi-layer security solution to Bitnance’s customers, as well as instant connectivity to more than 1,800 liquidity partners and trading venues via the Fireblocks Network, participants will be able to discover, connect and securely transact with Bitnance.”
Bitnance is a fintech company which considers the importance of enhancing crypto-related knowledge. “Traderist Hall” is hence open for chargeless learning which is regarded as a way of reinforcing and developing the Thai cryptocurrency market.