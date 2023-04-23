Bitnance integrates with Fireblocks to reinforce the security of digital assets with world-class technology

Mr. Worawat Narknawdee, chief executive officer of Bitnance Co., Ltd., a financial technology (fintech) company with a 150 million baht (fully paid) investment budget, derived from profits by trading in the global market said “the company has recently collaborated with Fireblocks headquartered in New York in the United States, an easy-to-use platform with highly secure technology to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. As a result, it’s settled that Fireblocks can be part of our operations in order to enhance potential in competition and be prepared for the business growth domestically and internationally.”

“By working with Fireblocks, Bitnance aims to establish a standard for digital asset businesses by leveraging a battle-tested platform that is equipped with cutting-edge, fast, easy-to-use, and highly secure technology which is compliant with evolving regulations. That is the main principle of our management. We believe that our products and services will fulfill the needs of those in the modern financial world.”