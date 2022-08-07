Recognising the importance of connecting with their audience more personally, many brands have employed an emerging approach to content creation inspired by news items – newsjacking.



What is newsjacking?

Brands can utilise two significant categories of trends: micro-trends and macro-trends. The former refers to popular memes, videos, GIFs, TikTok dance, etc., and the latter includes major events such as awards ceremonies or royal weddings.

Newsjacking refers to brands leveraging relevant breaking news and trending topics to share their unique perspectives and engage in conversations online.

How does newsjacking benefit companies?

By jumping on the right trend at the right time, brands can gain more exposure on social media and relate themselves to their current and potential audience. Brands can also enjoy substantial online engagement if they publish a strategic piece of newsjacking.

In addition, by being one of the first to contribute its thoughts to breaking news or an emerging trend, a company is more likely to be cited by journalists as they produce related coverage.

When to newsjack?

The right timing for newsjacking is as soon as a story relevant to your industry breaks before journalists search for information for their coverage.

People's use of social media for news finding and consumption demonstrates how and when newsjacking can enhance a company's online visibility and engagement with its audience.