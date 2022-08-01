Sat, August 13, 2022

Bitkub returns to revolutionize the digital experience of Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s final round

Bangkok, August 1, 2022 – Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Bitkub Chain and Blockchain Total Solution Provider and Miss Universe Thailand, a beauty pageant with a history of 20 years, together revolutionize the digital experience on the final round’s stage for another year.

On October 7, 2021, MUT NFTs collection was officially announced under the cooperation between Bitkub Blockchain Technology and Miss Universe Thailand. The collection regard to Miss Universe Thailand 2021 pageant with a special value given to main collectors and fans. Miss Universe Thailand NFTs collection was developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology under decentralized network protocol called “blockchain”. Collectors and fans can feel a sense of the value and a story along with getting closer to the beauty pageant. Moreover, not only MUT NFTs collection was minted but the MUT crown item was specially introduced in Morning Moon Village game as a special collection item.

With the 2nd year cooperation between Bitkub and Miss Universe Thailand, the special NFT collection was introduced and will be airdropped to the participants of Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s final round. In addition, the participants will also have a chance to create their own NFT via “Creator Studio” feature. To open the new experience of watching the contest, there are several reasons that the participants should not miss:

  1. The first Rock Stage in history
  2. Swimsuit and evening gown competition with special guests
  3. The new stage design inspired by the idea of metaverse and constellation 
  4. A chance of getting close to all 30 beauty contestants in every dimension
  5. A new experience for all participants in the hall

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

