Bitkub returns to revolutionize the digital experience of Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s final round

With the 2nd year cooperation between Bitkub and Miss Universe Thailand, the special NFT collection was introduced and will be airdropped to the participants of Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s final round. In addition, the participants will also have a chance to create their own NFT via “Creator Studio” feature. To open the new experience of watching the contest, there are several reasons that the participants should not miss:

The first Rock Stage in history Swimsuit and evening gown competition with special guests The new stage design inspired by the idea of metaverse and constellation A chance of getting close to all 30 beauty contestants in every dimension A new experience for all participants in the hall

