Bitkub returns to revolutionize the digital experience of Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s final round

On October 7, 2021, MUT NFTs collection was officially announced under the cooperation between Bitkub Blockchain Technology and Miss Universe Thailand. The collection regard to Miss Universe Thailand 2021 pageant with a special value given to main collectors and fans. Miss Universe Thailand NFTs collection was developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology under decentralized network protocol called “blockchain”. Collectors and fans can feel a sense of the value and a story along with getting closer to the beauty pageant. Moreover, not only MUT NFTs collection was minted but the MUT crown item was specially introduced in Morning Moon Village game as a special collection item.
With the 2nd year cooperation between Bitkub and Miss Universe Thailand, the special NFT collection was introduced and will be airdropped to the participants of Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s final round. In addition, the participants will also have a chance to create their own NFT via “Creator Studio” feature. To open the new experience of watching the contest, there are several reasons that the participants should not miss:
