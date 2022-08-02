Mintel: About 8 in 10 Thais experience mental health issues, with Gen Zs feeling the loneliest

Thais’ mental state has been exacerbated by the prolonged effects of COVID-19, which contribute to feelings of frustration and helplessness. Furthermore, the research finds that consumers at different life stages and genders face different mental health challenges.

Gen Z is the loneliest generation

Work/study (48%) particularly affected Gen-Z consumers aged 18-24, who are found to be the loneliest (38%) compared to other generations** like Older Millennials (26%) and Gen X (15%). Peer pressure (33%) and social media (25%) are among the factors that contribute to their mental health challenges.

“Over one-third of young Thai consumers say they lack self-confidence according to our research. The portrayals of a ‘perfect’ life on social media, seeing their role models, influencers or acquaintances possess things they do not have, and the pressure to live up to other peoples’ standards can lead to mental conditions like low self-esteem, depression and anxiety. Brands can support this younger population through campaigns that encourage positive self-satisfaction,” said Wilasinee (Kaimook) Siriboonpipattana, Senior Lifestyle Research Analyst, Mintel Reports Thailand.