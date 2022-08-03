Mercedes-Benz allows customers to buy cars in just a few clicks with online showroom

Mercedes-Benz officially introduces e-commerce platform through its website at mercedes-benz.co.th allowing customers to reserve and make a purchase all Mercedes-Benz models by themselves within a few clicks.
Customers can also choose to be in contact with any of Mercedes-Benz showrooms and service centres, marking a new era for Mercedes-Benz in offering a seamless Mercedes-Benz online-to-offline experience to customers across the country.
Roland Folger, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited, said “Mercedes-Benz has continuously studied and observed Thai consumers’ behaviour. We have found that digital platforms both in terms of websites and social media have become more and more important for consumers today, especially during the past few years as we face the COVID-19 situation. Digital platforms provide them with a way to easily access brands and products. And on the other hand, it is also a way for brands to reach and get closer to consumers. With cars, although consumers may need to have a test drive or at least experiencing the actual products before making decision to buy, it is not an obstacle for a digital platform to provide all information they would need about a car and offer them the opportunity to reserve or buy a car online. With the launch of our e-commerce platform as a new channel to generate growth in terms of sales, Mercedes-Benz is committed to providing a seamless online-to-offline experience to consumers while strengthening our brand presence in Thailand.”
Mercedes-Benz is set to offer a digital car booking and buying experience that is seamlessly connected to Mercedes-Benz’s authorized dealers at its website at www.mercedes-benz.co.th. Customers can start booking Mercedes-Benz cars from the home page by clicking on “Buy” at the top left. Then, you can select the desired topic such as “Buy through Online Showroom”, “Promotions”, “Book a test drive”, “Price lists & brochures”, “Collections & Merchandise” etc.
When you click on “Buy through Online Showroom”, the website will take you to explore available vehicles where you can choose the model or body type you want. Then, you can choose your preferred dealer by using the website’s filter which will result in the preferred model and dealer. The cars that appear on this page are those that are currently in stock. Mercedes-Benz will keep customers updated about the estimated delivery time and will notify them when the car is ready to be delivered later on.
Next step, you can also choose to click "Request for Quote", where the website will ask for your details to contact you back or click "Proceed to payment " to select payment options and learn more about instalment calculation. Once you decide on your preferred payment option, you can make a payment to reserve your desired car right away.
More details about this newly launched e-commerce platform can be found at www.mercedes-benz.co.th. You can also learn more information about any of the Mercedes-Benz models at Mercedes-Benz’s authorized dealers nationwide.
