Mercedes-Benz allows customers to buy cars in just a few clicks with online showroom

Mercedes-Benz is set to offer a digital car booking and buying experience that is seamlessly connected to Mercedes-Benz’s authorized dealers at its website at www.mercedes-benz.co.th. Customers can start booking Mercedes-Benz cars from the home page by clicking on “Buy” at the top left. Then, you can select the desired topic such as “Buy through Online Showroom”, “Promotions”, “Book a test drive”, “Price lists & brochures”, “Collections & Merchandise” etc.

When you click on “Buy through Online Showroom”, the website will take you to explore available vehicles where you can choose the model or body type you want. Then, you can choose your preferred dealer by using the website’s filter which will result in the preferred model and dealer. The cars that appear on this page are those that are currently in stock. Mercedes-Benz will keep customers updated about the estimated delivery time and will notify them when the car is ready to be delivered later on.

Next step, you can also choose to click "Request for Quote", where the website will ask for your details to contact you back or click "Proceed to payment " to select payment options and learn more about instalment calculation. Once you decide on your preferred payment option, you can make a payment to reserve your desired car right away.

More details about this newly launched e-commerce platform can be found at www.mercedes-benz.co.th. You can also learn more information about any of the Mercedes-Benz models at Mercedes-Benz’s authorized dealers nationwide.



