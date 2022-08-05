Sat, August 13, 2022

business

MedPark Hospital reaffirms commitment to environmental sustainability with LEED Gold Certification

Prof. Dr Sin Anuras, Dr Pongpat Patanavanich together with MedPark Hospital Management Team welcomed Rohith Ravula, Associate Director – Market Development of Green Business Certification Inc. (GBIC) to officially deliver LEED Gold Certification on Thursday

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system worldwide.

LEED certification, managed by U.S. Green Building Council, is an internationally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement of a commitment to creating healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

To date, MedPark Hospital is the only hospital in Thailand to receive LEED Gold Certification version 4, the latest version, with the highest average score of 65.

MedPark Hospital is a collective endeavour of highly experienced multispecialty doctors in diversified medical fields with the vision to become the medical destination in ASEAN for high acuity patients and patients with complex diseases. 

MedPark’s building design and construction are to responsibly and sustainably co-exist with its neighbours and the earth. Most importantly, many environmentally friendly decisions made contribute to helping patients reduce stress levels and improve healthcare outcomes.

MedPark Hospital reaffirms commitment to environmental sustainability with LEED Gold Certification MedPark Hospital reaffirms commitment to environmental sustainability with LEED Gold Certification

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 05, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.