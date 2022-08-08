Marriott Bonvoy Revives the Timeless Traditions of Thai Cuisine with “Lost Recipes”

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa has rediscovered “Aok Kai”, Isaan-style roasted chicken with Thai herbs, while Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa has recreated “Khao Yum”, a one-dish meal of steamed rice, pomelo, dried shrimp and coconut, and Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is serving “Rice Field Crab Larb”, a unique rural recipe made using crabs found in paddy fields. It is not only Thai food on the menu, however; Le Méridien Chiang Mai is reviving the timeless Italian dish of “Le Polpette del Contadino”, which was often served in Sicily on special occasions.

This is just a small selection of the many Lost Recipes that are now ready to delight diners at Marriott’s hotels and resorts in Thailand. For the full list of participating properties, please see below.

For more information and to relive the rich culinary traditions of Thailand with Marriott Bonvoy, please CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Marriott International, please visit www.marriott.com.



The full list of participating hotels and restaurants is as follows:

1. JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa – Takrai Restaurant

2. Sheraton Samui Resort – Long Talay

3. Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa – Luna Lanai

4. Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa – Amber Kitchen

5. Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas – Luna Lapran

6. Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok – MoMo Café

7. Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town – Krua Talad Yai

8. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel - Flavors

9. Marriott Executive Apartments Sukhumvit Park – Bistro M

10. Le Méridien Chiang Mai – Favola

11. Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit – 57th Street

12. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Seasonal Tastes

13. W Bangkok – Paii

14. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach – Sears & Co.

15. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse – Praya Kitchen & Yào Restaurant

16. The St. Regis Bangkok – VIU Restaurant

17. Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya – Café 22

18. Rayong Marriott Resort & Spa – Fish Bar

19. JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok – JW Café

20. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park – Siam Tea Room

