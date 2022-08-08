Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Top Five Gifts on Moms' Wish List 

Grab, Southeast Asia's leading super-app reveals the top five gifts on modern moms' wish list, surveyed among Grab users on its social media channels.

To celebrate this Mother's Day, Grab launches the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign, partnering with leading brands and small merchants to offer a wide variety of products, valuable deals, and promotions for all shopper moms throughout August to reaffirm its position as a leading Quick Commerce service provider that fulfils the users' needs in every moment.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and GrabMart, Grab Thailand said, "Mother's Day is a special moment for Thai people and a meaningful occasion for children to express their love and gratitude for their beloved moms with heart-warming gifts "

According to the survey on modern moms, the top five products on the wish list for Mother's Day are health supplements and vitamins (45%), cosmetics (18%), gift hampers (17%), flower bouquets and garlands (12%), and mom and baby products (8%).

Grab's users survey 400 modern moms on Grab social media channels in July 2022

" Leveraging on these insights, this year, Grab is launching the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign to help our users with inspirations and ideas for gifts that moms will truly love. It is also our efforts to underline GrabMart's strengths in offering a wide variety of products and the ability to fulfil users' needs at every moment," Chantsuda added.

Top Five Gifts on Moms' Wish List 

Under the "Wrapped With Love for Moms with GrabMart" campaign, Grab is partnering with leading brands and small merchants nationwide to offer more selections for users by expanding product lines and creating exclusive gift sets across the five products categories, particularly in the health & beauty category.

 

 

 

 

 


 

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.