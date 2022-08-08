Thailand Climate Conference drives carbon neutral and net-zero goal

The event saw the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry express confidence that multi-sectorial cooperation would help Thailand achieve tangible results to demonstrate to the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP27) this November in Egypt.
At the TCAC opening ceremony, which was presided over by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on August 5 at Siam Paragon, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa declared the conference theme as “Future of Thailand and the World: Opportunities and Responsibilities”.
He said the organisation of TCAC would incorporate the COP model, with climate targets set under cooperation from all related parties. Clear direction, timeframes, and evaluation processes would ensure that target groups achieved awareness and support to drive Thailand to carbon neutrality in 2050 and net zero emissions in 2065.
“Thailand is also ready to work with all countries and regions to achieve the goals that we have set,” said Varawut. “The ministry will use the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model as the main strategy to reduce carbon emissions.”
“TCAC will lead to achievement of tangible results in climate change, which will be demonstrated to the global community during the COP27 later this year. We will show the world that Thailand is focused on doing and not just talking,” insisted Varawut.
PM Prayut then gave a speech under the topic “Net Zero Target in 2065” underlining the government’s commitment to managing climate change both in Thailand and globally. Afterwards, governors of five major provinces in five regions, namely Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Phuket, and Bangkok, each gave a statement declaring their strategies and cooperation in reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 12, 2022
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022
Published : Aug 13, 2022