Thailand Climate Conference drives carbon neutral and net-zero goal

He said the organisation of TCAC would incorporate the COP model, with climate targets set under cooperation from all related parties. Clear direction, timeframes, and evaluation processes would ensure that target groups achieved awareness and support to drive Thailand to carbon neutrality in 2050 and net zero emissions in 2065.

“Thailand is also ready to work with all countries and regions to achieve the goals that we have set,” said Varawut. “The ministry will use the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model as the main strategy to reduce carbon emissions.”

“TCAC will lead to achievement of tangible results in climate change, which will be demonstrated to the global community during the COP27 later this year. We will show the world that Thailand is focused on doing and not just talking,” insisted Varawut.