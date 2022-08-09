Thai Union reports record revenue in 2Q22, driven by strong core business performance and global demand 

In the April-June period, Thai Union reported record high sales of THB 38.9 billion, an increase of 8.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by increased demand and higher selling prices.

The adjusted net profit for the second quarter, without one-time impacts from the THB 424 million change in the fair value of Red Lobster’s preferred shares as a result of higher U.S. interest rates, and the THB 195 million in restructuring costs at Rügen Fisch in Germany, is at THB 2.2 billion, down 8.4 per cent, year-on-year.

Thai Union’s robust sales performance over the quarter reflects the Group’s well-balanced and diversified portfolio across its three main business units. Ambient seafood sales grew 10.7 per cent to THB 16.9 billion thanks to a combination of higher prices, depreciation of the Thai Baht and strong consumer demand.

The frozen and chilled seafood business booked a 6.5 per cent year-on-year decline in sales to THB 13.9 billion due largely to the normalization of food service businesses in the U.S. after a very strong performance in 2021. The PetCare, value-added and other businesses unit posted an exceptional 41.7 per cent year-on-year increase in sales to THB 8.1 billion, thanks to strong demand for pet food and higher sales from value-added products.

Turning to the first half of 2022, sales reached a record THB 75.2 billion, while adjusted net profit declined 12.7 per cent to THB 3.9 billion. Thai Union also declared an interim dividend payment of THB 0.40 per share.

“Business diversification continues to be the cornerstone of our ongoing growth path, reflected in our results for the second quarter, which remained robust despite the impact of two one-off items,” said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group.