Thailand Climate Action Conference concludes successfully with over 3,000 participants

The event was held on August 5-6 at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok.
In his closing remarks on August 6, Varawut said the forum has successfully created awareness and propulsion among target groups from all sectors to work together on Thailand’s climate issues. “Throughout the two-day event, we also realised the full potential of Thai people when working together to bring about the change, especially among the new generation who wish to see an improvement in the country’s climate change management,” he said.
He added that groups of young participants have proposed that the government increase the efficiency in educating the public on environmental issues on top of providing financial and technological support, as well as amend the laws to maximise public access to renewable energy. He said the ministry would discuss with related agencies about adapting these suggestions into its action plans.
Varawut said the meeting also helped agencies realise and understand the government’s long-term policy that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had announced in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021 that Thailand aims to become carbon neutral in 2050 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2065.
He added that his ministry is preparing Thailand’s Long-term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) to be submitted to the office of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) before the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) is held on November 6-18 in Egypt. The ministry will also act as Thailand’s representative to present the country’s progress in climate change to the global community during the COP27.
“As minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Member of the Parliament for Suphan Buri, I have witnessed first-hand how climate change has impacted the lives of nearly 67 million Thais, especially farmers who have suffered greatly from floods,” he said. “The ministry promises to continue working with all provinces to achieve the long-term goals in climate change. These goals are no longer an option, but rather our only chance of survival in the changing world.”
Varawut then thanked over 3,000 participants of the TCAC, including ambassadors from over 50 countries and representatives of over 20 international organisations who joined the event to witness Thailand’s commitment to tackling climate change issues. He also urged them to support Thailand in its climate change endeavour by providing financial and technological support impartially, especially in renewable and clean energy.
