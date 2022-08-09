Better together: registration opens for Vitafoods Asia 2022 co-located with Fi Asia in October 

Registration is now open for Vitafoods Asia 2022, the leading platform for the nutraceutical, functional food and beverages, and dietary supplement industries in Asia.

The event will take place online from September 26 - October 10, and in person at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, October 5-7.

For the first time in its history, Vitafoods Asia will be co-located with Fi Asia in Bangkok and is set to welcome more than 21,000 attendees and 600+ global suppliers across both the nutraceutical and food & beverage industries.

“After two years of lockdowns, variants and social distancing, the nutraceutical community across

Asia is eager for a chance to start collaborating and innovating together once more.

Two years' worth of anticipation, ideas, excitement, expectation, and enthusiasm has been building up… and now it’s time to harness it – in Bangkok! More than an exhibition, Vitafoods Asia is the only nutraceuticals event in Asia to offer end-to-end insights into the entire nutraceuticals supply chain – from research to product formulation and commercialisation, through to packaging and brand development,” says Julien Bonvallet, Group Brand Director at Informa Markets.