‘Sufficiency Economy’ will lead Thailand toward sustainable wealth and stability, says Varawut

This year, the annual conference was held under the topics of ‘47th Anniversary of ONEP in Promoting Sufficiency Economy for Sustainable Development’ and ‘30th Anniversary of Environment Fund’.

Varawut gave a special lecture on ‘Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and the Driving of Natural Resources and Environment Operations’, highlighting how the government has adopted the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) in protecting Thailand’s natural resources and biodiversity.

He pointed out that although Thailand takes up only 1 per cent of the Earth’s area, we contribute to 10 per cent of the global biodiversity thanks to over 102 million rais of virgin forests or more than 31 per cent of the country’s area. “These forests are the sources of biodiversity and serve as carbon sinks that absorb greenhouse gases from the atmosphere,” he said. “The government has been using SEP in raising participation from related parties and setting a holistic management mechanism based on the principles of moderation, rationality, and preparedness to lead the country towards sustainable wealth and stability.”