Mikimoto presents precious gifts that symbolizes the greatness of motherly love during the Thai National Mother’s Day festival

Mikimoto, the number on pearl jewelry brand from Japan, also shares the same sentiment when the brand transforms high quality, pure natural pearls into uniquely exquisite jewelry wonders with meticulous craftsmanship of its veteran artisans.

For this coming Mother’s Day celebration, Mikimoto is presenting precious gifts for every family’s number one lady. The special collection, Mother’s Day, comprises various outstanding designs from many timeless collections. One selection is White Southsea Pearl and Golden Southsea Pearl Necklace with Diamond Clasp where lustrous, perfectly round natural Southsea pearls in white and light gold are laced in multicolor order to create a charming necklace that complements every neckline.



