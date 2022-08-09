SABUY reports a 657% net profit growth, 356 million baht in Q2/22, showing strong revenue of 756 million baht

Sabuy Technology PLC (SABUY) announces impressive results of the second quarter of the year 2022. Both total revenue and net profit continue to grow. SABUY has total revenue of 756 million baht (a 95% increase) and net profit of 356 million baht (a 657% increase) from the same quarter of the previous year. Move ahead and develop business, technology, lifestyle to expand the SABUYVERSE ecosystem empire that covers all sector. Ready to strengthen the management team to fulfill the concept of "SABUY Life from Wake-up to Sleep"" to society.

Mr. Chookiat Rujanapornpaje, Chief Executive Officer of Sabuy Technology PCL or SABUY, revealed that “The company is pleased to report the results of the second quarter of 2022, in which the company has total revenue of 756 million baht, an increase of 369 baht million baht or 95% compared to the same period last year. The gross profit was 215 million baht, an increase of 19% from the same period last year, and a net profit of 356 million baht, an increase of 309 million baht, growing 657% from the same period last year.



