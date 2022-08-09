Sat, August 13, 2022

business

SABUY reports a 657% net profit growth, 356 million baht in Q2/22, showing strong revenue of 756 million baht

Expands strategies into lifestyle business, strengthens management team to build an empire, aiming for "SABUY Life from Wake-up to Sleep"

Sabuy Technology PLC (SABUY) announces impressive results of the second quarter of the year 2022. Both total revenue and net profit continue to grow. SABUY has total revenue of 756 million baht (a 95% increase) and net profit of 356 million baht (a 657% increase) from the same quarter of the previous year. Move ahead and develop business, technology, lifestyle to expand the SABUYVERSE ecosystem empire that covers all sector. Ready to strengthen the management team to fulfill the concept of "SABUY Life from Wake-up to Sleep"" to society.

Mr. Chookiat Rujanapornpaje, Chief Executive Officer of Sabuy Technology PCL or SABUY, revealed that “The company is pleased to report the results of the second quarter of 2022, in which the company has total revenue of 756 million baht, an increase of 369 baht million baht or 95% compared to the same period last year. The gross profit was 215 million baht, an increase of 19% from the same period last year, and a net profit of 356 million baht, an increase of 309 million baht, growing 657% from the same period last year. 

SABUY reports a 657% net profit growth, 356 million baht in Q2/22, showing strong revenue of 756 million baht
 

The company is determined to grow and maintains the revenue target for 2022 at 5 billion baht, from the original business of about 3 billion baht, with new businesses in the Connext group of about 500 million baht, Enterprise & Life of about 1.3 billion baht. SABUY sets revenue target for 2023 at 20 billion baht, consisting of existing business revenue of 5 billion baht, revenue from new businesses in Enterprise & Life group at 9 billion baht, Connext group at 3 billion baht, InnoTainment group at 1 billion baht, and Financial Inclusion group at 2 billion baht.

“The company can generate revenues continuously, from the Solutions and Channels business through various drop-offs and the Retail business through PTECH, while being able to increase management efficiency by controlling costs well from a multi-brand drop-off group merged earlier this year, including The Letter Post, Point Express, PaysPost, and other companies such as CitySoft, ForthSABUY, TeroSABUY and PFS.”

SABUY reports a 657% net profit growth, 356 million baht in Q2/22, showing strong revenue of 756 million baht
 

From the commitment that SABUY has continued to expand various businesses, coupled with strategic planning sustainability in growth or growth strategy significantly In terms of sustainable growth or sustainability growth, the company has strengthened both personnel development. The introduction of technology and innovation in the work system, workflow improvement risk management good corporate governance internal audit. All of which will be an important part. And it will help SABUY to grow, be stable and sustainable in the future.”

SABUY reports a 657% net profit growth, 356 million baht in Q2/22, showing strong revenue of 756 million baht

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Bitkub NEXT, the decentralized digital asset wallet on Bitkub Chain, from the first day to 1 million users

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand becomes world’s top rubber exporter, China biggest buyer

Published : Aug 12, 2022

EGCO Group posts over 3,200 million baht operating profit in Q2/2022

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thanachart Capital second-quarter 2022 profit increases by 71%

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mae Sai border town flooded as Sai River bursts banks

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Two blind brothers overcome disability to repay loving elderly mother

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Pheu Thai to use quorum as weapon against ‘500 divider’ electoral bill

Published : Aug 13, 2022

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.