Thai Wah delivers record sales in 1H2022, moves aggressively into Southeast Asia and Renewable Energy

As Southeast Asia’s leading Agri-Food platform, TWPC operates in 5 countries across 15 operations spanning a full product portfolio range of consumer food and food solution products, B2B starch and food ingredients as well as its new tapioca-bioplastic platform, ROSECO.

For the first half of 2022 – TWPC delivered strong sales growth across all segments of its business with significant performance coming from its core Food Business in Thailand and Vietnam registering high double-digit growth.

The launch of its new instant-vermicelli is now one of the fastest growing brands in Thailand this year, and sales in Vietnam will plan to double as the Company positions its product development strategy to develop a range of affordable, convenient and high-value consumer food products.

Ho Ren Hua, Chief Executive Officer, Thai Wah Public Company Limited (TWPC) said “Designing and developing a very strong globally balanced portfolio has been a key cornerstone of our overall strategy since Covid started in March 2020” noted CEO Ho Ren Hua.

“As one of the region’s few vertically integrated agri-food players from Farm to Shelf, we have been spending the last 3 years focusing on strengthening our entire value chain capabilities and localizing all our supply chain and sales capabilities into global markets. We continue to capitalize on this momentum going into a Post-Covid era with a strong demand for consumer staples and affordable food products,” he added.

A new series of ready-to-eat instant vermicelli products is now available across Thailand, and Song Long, its core flagship brand in Vietnam, is one of the fastest growing consumer noodle brands in the region.