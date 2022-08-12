Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

The Royal Forest Department procured the seedlings and will use Bangchak properties, 9 Bangchak service stations and 9 Inthanin locations, to distribute the seedlings to the public to sustainable enhance green spaces, from 10 – 12 August 2022; limited to no more than 2 seedlings per person.

The 9 different seedlings of shade-providing perennial species, namely Siris (Albizia lebbeck), Indian Gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica), Indian Trumpet Tree (Oroxylum indicum), Wishing Tree (Cassia bakeriana), Trumpet Tree (Dolichandrone serrulata), Silver Trumpet Tree (Tabebuia aurea), Tree Jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis), Freshwater Mangrove (Barringtonia acutangula), and Java Plum (Syzygium cumini) were cultivated at the plant nursery in Samut Prakarn Province, and will be distributed at 9 Bangchak service station locations, namely, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Srinagarindra, Ratchaphruek 2, Kaset-Nawamin, Bang Bua Thong, Kanchanapisek KM.19, Chonburi, Saraburi, and Nakornpathom.