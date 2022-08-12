Fri, August 26, 2022

business

Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department are distributing 9,000 Seedlings from 9 Tree Species at 9 Bangchak Service Stations and 9 Inthanin Shops, celebrating 90th Birthday of H.M. Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Somchai Tejavanija, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Marketing Business Group, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Wanchai Jariyasetthachok, Deputy Director General, Royal Forest Department, along with executives from Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invite the public to receive seedlings from the  “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign to plant 9,000 seedlings from 9 tree species to celebrate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and Mother’s Day in Thailand.

Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

The Royal Forest Department procured the seedlings and will use Bangchak properties, 9 Bangchak service stations and 9 Inthanin locations, to distribute the seedlings to the public to sustainable enhance green spaces, from 10 – 12 August 2022; limited to no more than 2 seedlings per person.

Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

The 9 different seedlings of shade-providing perennial species, namely Siris (Albizia lebbeck), Indian Gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica), Indian Trumpet Tree (Oroxylum indicum), Wishing Tree (Cassia bakeriana), Trumpet Tree (Dolichandrone serrulata), Silver Trumpet Tree (Tabebuia aurea), Tree Jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis), Freshwater Mangrove (Barringtonia acutangula), and Java Plum (Syzygium cumini) were cultivated at the plant nursery in Samut Prakarn Province, and will be distributed at 9 Bangchak service station locations, namely, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Srinagarindra, Ratchaphruek 2, Kaset-Nawamin, Bang Bua Thong, Kanchanapisek KM.19, Chonburi, Saraburi, and Nakornpathom.

Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

The 9 Inthanin locations distributing the saplings are KU Green (Kasetsart University), Bangchak Ram Intra KM.9 (Outbound), Vorravut Suksa School, Triumph Rangsit, Khlong Ha Pha Charoen, Faculty of Engineering, Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus, Ang Sila, Baan Kao 5 Road Amata Nakorn, and Soi Luang Por Tho, Bangphli.

Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.