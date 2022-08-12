Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invites public to join “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign

Somchai Tejavanija, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, Marketing Business Group, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Wanchai Jariyasetthachok, Deputy Director General, Royal Forest Department, along with executives from Bangchak and the Royal Forest Department invite the public to receive seedlings from the “Punsook Urban Greenery” campaign to plant 9,000 seedlings from 9 tree species to celebrate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and Mother’s Day in Thailand.
The Royal Forest Department procured the seedlings and will use Bangchak properties, 9 Bangchak service stations and 9 Inthanin locations, to distribute the seedlings to the public to sustainable enhance green spaces, from 10 – 12 August 2022; limited to no more than 2 seedlings per person.
The 9 different seedlings of shade-providing perennial species, namely Siris (Albizia lebbeck), Indian Gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica), Indian Trumpet Tree (Oroxylum indicum), Wishing Tree (Cassia bakeriana), Trumpet Tree (Dolichandrone serrulata), Silver Trumpet Tree (Tabebuia aurea), Tree Jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis), Freshwater Mangrove (Barringtonia acutangula), and Java Plum (Syzygium cumini) were cultivated at the plant nursery in Samut Prakarn Province, and will be distributed at 9 Bangchak service station locations, namely, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Srinagarindra, Ratchaphruek 2, Kaset-Nawamin, Bang Bua Thong, Kanchanapisek KM.19, Chonburi, Saraburi, and Nakornpathom.
The 9 Inthanin locations distributing the saplings are KU Green (Kasetsart University), Bangchak Ram Intra KM.9 (Outbound), Vorravut Suksa School, Triumph Rangsit, Khlong Ha Pha Charoen, Faculty of Engineering, Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus, Ang Sila, Baan Kao 5 Road Amata Nakorn, and Soi Luang Por Tho, Bangphli.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 12, 2022
