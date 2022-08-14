Fri, August 26, 2022

Hilton has announced enhancements to their ESG strategy "Travel with Purpose"

Hilton, a leading global hospitality company is moving towards furthering its preservation efforts in destinations where they operate and driving inclusive growth in communities worldwide.

Its updated 2030 benchmarks include stronger, more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets, which were re-validated by the Science Based Targets Initiatives (SBTi), to adapt to evolving climate science and best practices and align with targets set during the 2015 Paris Climate Accords. By 2030, Hilton has pledged to: 
 
Cut emissions intensity by 75% in managed properties

Cut emissions intensity by 56% in  franchised properties 
 
Hilton has also made new commitments to a carbon reduction goal of below 2°C for its franchised properties, and to invest in carbon sequestration technologies such as renewable energy and smart buildings to decarbonize the $10.5 trillion real estate industry through Fifth Wall's Climate Tech Fund.
 
Furthermore, Hilton also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting communities where it operates in its three updated social impact goals. By 2030, Hilton aims to: 
 

 
 

Create 5 million learning and career growth opportunities for Team Members and communities

Meaningfully impact 20 million community members through local support, disaster relief, economic opportunities, and more 

Promote responsible, inclusive conduct across 100% of Hilton's value chain operations


 
 

August 14, 2022

