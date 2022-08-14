Hilton has announced enhancements to their ESG strategy "Travel with Purpose"

Its updated 2030 benchmarks include stronger, more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets, which were re-validated by the Science Based Targets Initiatives (SBTi), to adapt to evolving climate science and best practices and align with targets set during the 2015 Paris Climate Accords. By 2030, Hilton has pledged to:



Cut emissions intensity by 75% in managed properties

Cut emissions intensity by 56% in franchised properties



Hilton has also made new commitments to a carbon reduction goal of below 2°C for its franchised properties, and to invest in carbon sequestration technologies such as renewable energy and smart buildings to decarbonize the $10.5 trillion real estate industry through Fifth Wall's Climate Tech Fund.



Furthermore, Hilton also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting communities where it operates in its three updated social impact goals. By 2030, Hilton aims to:







