Honda Motorcycle aims for 10% growth, targets sales of 1.359 million units in 2022

“The reasons for the popularity of Honda A.T. motorcycles are that they are easy to ride, provide comfort and full functionality and offer a wide variety of designs to meet modern lifestyles. In the A.T. category, the Honda Scoopy topped the fashion A.T. segment with 96,679 units registered. Meanwhile, the Click Series topped the sport A.T. segment 64,732 units registered, with the PCX160 having the highest sales volume in the premium A.T. segment with 77,708 units sold. And finally, among the high premium A.T., Forza 350 is the most popular model with 10,988 units sold.

"These four models of Honda A.T. motorcycles are popular thanks to the unique designs that reflect modern characters and lifestyles, full functionality for comfort and safety, as well as Honda's powerful eSP+ 4 valve technology.





“The overall market in 2022 is estimated at 1.74 million units sold or 8% growth, compared to 2021. Honda has set a target of 1.359 million units or 10% growth, which is higher than the overall market growth. This is thanks to Honda’s effective spare parts and inventory planning strategy in dealing with the semiconductor shortage during the first half of the year and the marketing activities to boost sales of the new models in the second half of the year to successfully meet the new market demand."