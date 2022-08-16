Honda Motorcycle aims for 10% growth, targets sales of 1.359 million units in 2022

Thai Honda, the leader of Thailand’s motorcycle industry, expects 8% growth or sales of 1.74 million units in 2022 following on positive trend in the first half of the year. The A.T. segment topped the overall best-sellers. Now that the global semiconductor shortage seems to be easing, the company is ready to achieve high productivity to respond to the demands of Thai people, and is targeting 10% growth or sales of 1.359 million units this year to maintain its top ranking in the market for the 34th consecutive year.
Mr. Shigeto Kimura, President of Thai Honda Co., Ltd., stated: "In the first half of this year, the overall motorcycle market in Thailand continued to grow. Of the 911,162 units registered overall or 4% growth compared to the same period last year, Honda accounted for 705,487 units, or 3% growth, which is very close to the overall market. The A.T. segment topped the best sellers with 397,733 units sold, representing 6% growth. Of particular interest is that Honda’s A.T. segment rose by 12% with 279,207 units sold, a significant higher growth rate compared to the overall market.
“The reasons for the popularity of Honda A.T. motorcycles are that they are easy to ride, provide comfort and full functionality and offer a wide variety of designs to meet modern lifestyles. In the A.T. category, the Honda Scoopy topped the fashion A.T. segment with 96,679 units registered. Meanwhile, the Click Series topped the sport A.T. segment 64,732 units registered, with the PCX160 having the highest sales volume in the premium A.T. segment with 77,708 units sold. And finally, among the high premium A.T., Forza 350 is the most popular model with 10,988 units sold.
“These four models of Honda A.T. motorcycles are popular thanks to the unique designs that reflect modern characters and lifestyles, full functionality for comfort and safety, as well as Honda’s powerful eSP+ 4 valve technology.
“The overall market in 2022 is estimated at 1.74 million units sold or 8% growth, compared to 2021. Honda has set a target of 1.359 million units or 10% growth, which is higher than the overall market growth. This is thanks to Honda’s effective spare parts and inventory planning strategy in dealing with the semiconductor shortage during the first half of the year and the marketing activities to boost sales of the new models in the second half of the year to successfully meet the new market demand."
Apart from the production planning and marketing strategies, in the second half of the year, the Honda Wing Centers are undergoing storefront makeovers with a new modern look. Honda has set a target to renovate 100 branches by end of this year. And to serve the increasing demands of Iconic Bikes customers, Honda is opening CUB House Corners in Honda Wing Centers, the number of which is expected to reach 22 by end of 2022. Meanwhile, after-sales service standard will be upgraded to affirm customer’s confidence with hi-tech equipment and technicians who are masterful with new technology of Honda’s new models.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
