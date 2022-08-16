Bass on the beach: Standard Sounds and Strange Fruit to amp up Hua Hin this August

The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, will bring the bass to the beach this August as it collaborates with Strange Fruit, the underground vinyl venue in Bangkok, for the latest edition of Standard Sounds.
Every Saturday at sunset (16.00-19.00 hrs), Standard Sounds and Strange Fruit will bring Thailand’s top DJs to the chic surroundings of The Standard, Hua Hin’s Lido Bar for a series of seafront sessions. In a laid-back ambience, hotel guests, international visitors and local residents can chill out on sofas, cool off in the pool or lounge on the lawn while listening to soulful DJ sets and sipping cool cocktails. After dark (20.00-23.00 hrs), the party moves to the hotel’s Beach Bar as DJs up the tempo and revelers dance the night away on the soft sand.
Standard Sounds kicks off on Saturday 6th August with Sabai Sabai Radio – Maarten G. Goetheer – who have been dubbed “the Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor of Bangkok”. This offbeat DJ is’t stir crazy, but he has been laying down the baddest cuts since 2015 with an ambiguous musical style that transcends genres, pushes boundaries and raises roofs.
Following this on 13th August, The Standard, Hua Hin becomes the temporary clubhouse of Panna, the Lonely Girls Club. Founded by three best friends, Kade, Panna and Ubby-Ibby, all of whom have different tastes in music, the Lonely Girls Club’s music is all about the 2000s. Ranging from soulful R&B by Panna to reggae from Ubby-Ibby and gangster rap from Kade, these three girls will give guests something they’ve never seen or heard before.
For the third Standard Sounds session of the month on 20th August, Aopsher, one of Thailand’s most in-demand DJs, playing the sunset session. A resident at Bangkok’s famous Sing Sing Theater, Vogue Lounge and Beam, he is an active supporter of the local vinyl community.
Finally on Saturday 27th August, Strange Fruit will invite two Red Bull Music 3Style champions to fire up the crowd. Bomberselecta, the Thai turntablist, twice winner of national 3Style competition and finalist of the world event in Tokyo, will spin an eclectic mix of electro beats, R&B, hip hop, funk and reggae.
“Strange Fruit is all about the music – they care about great sounds and want to share them with a like-minded crowd. That’s what sets their Bangkok club apart and what makes them the perfect partner for The Standard, Hua Hin. We’re committed to promoting the Thai music scene and bringing the hottest acts to our guests and the wider community. Our Standard Sounds sessions are becoming the most sought-after tickets on Hua Hin’s cultural calendar,” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative & Culture Officer for Standard Asia.
Standard Sounds, The Standard’s global music division, curates live sessions in inspiring settings around the world. Just as every Standard hotel is unique, each property has a distinct identity that reflects the rich culture of its surroundings. With its a cool Miami vibe, The Standard, Hua Hin sets the stage for emerging and established artists that reflect the modern face of Thailand’s vibrant music scene, from DJs to indie bands, solo artists and more.
The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin to Bangkok. A haven for curious explorers, The Standard, Hua Hin was named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” for 2022, a highly exclusive selection of the world’s most exciting new hotels. The Standard, Hua Hin was also recognized by Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Southeast Asia!
