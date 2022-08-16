Bass on the beach: Standard Sounds and Strange Fruit to amp up Hua Hin this August

The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, will bring the bass to the beach this August as it collaborates with Strange Fruit, the underground vinyl venue in Bangkok, for the latest edition of Standard Sounds.

Every Saturday at sunset (16.00-19.00 hrs), Standard Sounds and Strange Fruit will bring Thailand’s top DJs to the chic surroundings of The Standard, Hua Hin’s Lido Bar for a series of seafront sessions. In a laid-back ambience, hotel guests, international visitors and local residents can chill out on sofas, cool off in the pool or lounge on the lawn while listening to soulful DJ sets and sipping cool cocktails. After dark (20.00-23.00 hrs), the party moves to the hotel’s Beach Bar as DJs up the tempo and revelers dance the night away on the soft sand.

Standard Sounds kicks off on Saturday 6th August with Sabai Sabai Radio – Maarten G. Goetheer – who have been dubbed “the Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor of Bangkok”. This offbeat DJ is’t stir crazy, but he has been laying down the baddest cuts since 2015 with an ambiguous musical style that transcends genres, pushes boundaries and raises roofs.

Following this on 13th August, The Standard, Hua Hin becomes the temporary clubhouse of Panna, the Lonely Girls Club. Founded by three best friends, Kade, Panna and Ubby-Ibby, all of whom have different tastes in music, the Lonely Girls Club’s music is all about the 2000s. Ranging from soulful R&B by Panna to reggae from Ubby-Ibby and gangster rap from Kade, these three girls will give guests something they’ve never seen or heard before.