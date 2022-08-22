Ministry of Social Development and Human Security host APEC PPWE 2 and PPDWE meetings

The meetings were chaired by Ms Renee Graham, Chief Executive, Social Wellbeing Agency of New Zealand, while Mrs Jintana Chanbamrung served as Thailand’s Head of Delegation for the meeting.

During the meeting and public-private dialogue, member economies shared experience across different functions and sectors on enhancing women’s economic empowerment through BCG and women full participation in Business. Members also discussed the preparation of the upcoming APEC Women and the Economy Forum (WEF), the High-Level Policy Dialogue on Women and the Economy (HLPDWE), which will be held in a hybrid format on September 7, 2022. The WEF Statement 2022 was prepared for members’ consideration during the meeting of the APEC Women and the Economy Forum (WEF).

