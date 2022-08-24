Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 recognizes the developers, projects and agencies supporting the Kingdom’s real estate market recovery

Developer of The Year Thailand 2022

Raimon Land

Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2022

Bangkok Boulevard Signature Chaengwattana from SC Asset

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 developer winners

Developers from Bangkok, Phuket, Samui and the Eastern Seaboard were all honored at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022. Dynasty Group and LDR Group are repeat winners while the impressive performance of Garden Atlas Development this year saw it named Best Breakthrough Developer Phuket.

Best Developer Luxury Housing - SC Asset

Best Developer Luxury Condominiums - Raimon Land

Best Developer Koh Samui - LDR Group

Best Developer Phuket - Pearl Island Property

Best Developer Eastern Seaboard - Patta Group

Best Boutique Developer - Dynasty Group

Best Breakthrough Housing Developer - Fulcrum Ventures Asia Group

Best Breakthrough Developer Phuket - Garden Atlas Development

Best Mid Range Housing Developer Eastern Seaboard - Garden Ville Home & Property Company

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 project winners

A number of standout projects were recognized at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022. One of the most notable winners was Villa Qabalah from DNA Collection which took home Best Green Villa Development Phuket.

Best Luxury Condominium Bangkok - Muniq Langsuan from Major Development

Best Ultra Luxury Residences Bangkok - Dusit Residences from Vimarn Suriya

Best Housing Development (New Launch) Bangkok - Panara Bangna-Suvarnabhumi from Fulcrum Ventures Asia Group

Best Green Development - Swan Lake Residence Khao Yai from Elysian Development

Best Villa Development Koh Samui - Santi Tara Villas from LDR Group

Best Mixed Use Development Koh Samui - Emerald Bay View from Premium Construction

Best Green Villa Development Phuket - Villa Qabalah from DNA Collection

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 design winners

Design plays an important role in day-to-day living. Winners in these categories showed unmatched attention to detail and a willingness to think differently.

Best Luxury Villa Architectural Design Phuket - Garden Atlas from Garden Atlas Development

Best Condominium Architectural Design Phuket - The One Naiharn from The One Phuket

Best Residential Lifestyle Design Eastern Seaboard - Arom Jomtien from Colours Development

Best Condominium Architectural Design Chiang Mai - Le Chamonix Chiang Mai from Luxury Chiang Mai Land

Best Affordable Condominium Interior Design Eastern Seaboard - The Ivy Jomtien Beach from Daniel Binks Development

Special Recognition Awards for Architectural Design

The Curve from DNA Square Limited

Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2022

Real estate agencies continue to be a vital link between property buyers and sellers while also providing other indispensable services that support a vibrant property sector. Celebrating their work is another aspect that makes the Dot Property Thailand Awards unique. A total of six companies were named as Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2022.

Citadel Real Estate

CMP Realty

NPP Realty & Consultants

PBRE Real Estate

SEA Property Group

Zupreme C&C (Thailand)

Festivities were once again held in-person after a special hybrid ceremony was organized in 2021 because of pandemic-related event restrictions. More than 250 of the real estate industry’s best and brightest were in attendance this year.

The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 would like to thank Savills Thailand and their CEO Robert Collins for serving as official Awards Consultants. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Park Hyatt Bangkok and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.

The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards are scheduled for December in Bangkok. For more details on how you can take part, please email [email protected]



