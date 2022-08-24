Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 recognizes the developers, projects and agencies supporting the Kingdom’s real estate market recovery
The Dot Property Thailand Awards recognized 30 winners from across the Kingdom with leading developers Raimon Land, SC Asset and Major Development among those to be honored. Celebrations took place at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on August 18 as real estate industry leaders came together to commend the best of the best.
The Thailand real estate market is currently undergoing recovery and recalibration as it moves past the pandemic. This was evident at the sixth annual Dot Property Thailand Awards where the spotlight was placed on winners who are supporting both growth and the evolving needs of home seekers.
“One of the most interesting trends we saw this year is that people looking for property are increasingly end users who have a clear idea of what they want regardless of if they’re searching for a city condominium, suburban housing or real estate in holiday destinations,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director, Events and International Markets, states. “This year’s Dot Property Thailand Awards winners have shown the ability to connect with home seekers and deliver projects and services that align with what the market is asking for.”
Raimon Land is a perfect example of these efforts. Residential projects, such as The Estelle Phrom Phong and Tait Sathorn 12, have demonstrated a mastery of Bangkok’s ultracompetitive luxury property market. Meanwhile, One City Centre has proven its credentials in the rapidly changing commercial sector. This outstanding work was celebrated when the firm was presented with the event’s most prestigious honor, Developer of the Year Thailand 2022, in addition to Best Developer Luxury Condominiums.
“Winning Developer of the Year 2022 and Best Developer Luxury Condominiums at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 is an achievement we are extremely proud of. This is validation of our vision to strive and elevate new standards of modern living,” Korn Narongdej, Chief Executive Officer at Raimon Land, stated. “This award also symbolizes the hard work and dedication of everyone at Raimon Land who has contributed to our continued success.”
SC Asset continues to lead the way when it comes to housing with everyone taking note of its performance. The firm was named Best Developer Luxury Housing while Bangkok Boulevard Signature Chaengwattana was selected by the public as Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2022. This was the first time a housing development won the People’s Choice Award.
Developer of The Year Thailand 2022
Raimon Land
Thailand People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2022
Bangkok Boulevard Signature Chaengwattana from SC Asset
Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 developer winners
Developers from Bangkok, Phuket, Samui and the Eastern Seaboard were all honored at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022. Dynasty Group and LDR Group are repeat winners while the impressive performance of Garden Atlas Development this year saw it named Best Breakthrough Developer Phuket.
Best Developer Luxury Housing - SC Asset
Best Developer Luxury Condominiums - Raimon Land
Best Developer Koh Samui - LDR Group
Best Developer Phuket - Pearl Island Property
Best Developer Eastern Seaboard - Patta Group
Best Boutique Developer - Dynasty Group
Best Breakthrough Housing Developer - Fulcrum Ventures Asia Group
Best Breakthrough Developer Phuket - Garden Atlas Development
Best Mid Range Housing Developer Eastern Seaboard - Garden Ville Home & Property Company
Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 project winners
A number of standout projects were recognized at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022. One of the most notable winners was Villa Qabalah from DNA Collection which took home Best Green Villa Development Phuket.
Best Luxury Condominium Bangkok - Muniq Langsuan from Major Development
Best Ultra Luxury Residences Bangkok - Dusit Residences from Vimarn Suriya
Best Housing Development (New Launch) Bangkok - Panara Bangna-Suvarnabhumi from Fulcrum Ventures Asia Group
Best Green Development - Swan Lake Residence Khao Yai from Elysian Development
Best Villa Development Koh Samui - Santi Tara Villas from LDR Group
Best Mixed Use Development Koh Samui - Emerald Bay View from Premium Construction
Best Green Villa Development Phuket - Villa Qabalah from DNA Collection
Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 design winners
Design plays an important role in day-to-day living. Winners in these categories showed unmatched attention to detail and a willingness to think differently.
Best Luxury Villa Architectural Design Phuket - Garden Atlas from Garden Atlas Development
Best Condominium Architectural Design Phuket - The One Naiharn from The One Phuket
Best Residential Lifestyle Design Eastern Seaboard - Arom Jomtien from Colours Development
Best Condominium Architectural Design Chiang Mai - Le Chamonix Chiang Mai from Luxury Chiang Mai Land
Best Affordable Condominium Interior Design Eastern Seaboard - The Ivy Jomtien Beach from Daniel Binks Development
Special Recognition Awards for Architectural Design
The Curve from DNA Square Limited
Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2022
Real estate agencies continue to be a vital link between property buyers and sellers while also providing other indispensable services that support a vibrant property sector. Celebrating their work is another aspect that makes the Dot Property Thailand Awards unique. A total of six companies were named as Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2022.
Citadel Real Estate
CMP Realty
NPP Realty & Consultants
PBRE Real Estate
SEA Property Group
Zupreme C&C (Thailand)
Festivities were once again held in-person after a special hybrid ceremony was organized in 2021 because of pandemic-related event restrictions. More than 250 of the real estate industry’s best and brightest were in attendance this year.
The Dot Property Thailand Awards 2022 would like to thank Savills Thailand and their CEO Robert Collins for serving as official Awards Consultants. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Park Hyatt Bangkok and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.
The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards are scheduled for December in Bangkok. For more details on how you can take part, please email [email protected]