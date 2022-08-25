See Thai popstar J Jetrin perform live in Hua Hin with Marriott Bonvoy Moments™

To celebrate this exciting event, Marriott Bonvoy Moments is inviting its members to bid for a special concert package at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa! This includes a one-night stay in the resort’s stunning Lagoon View Room, two tickets to the J Jetrin live show, including an opening performance by Sangrawee Live Band, plus two complimentary drinks at the event and breakfast the following morning. Bids start from just 35,000 points!

Perfect for couples and friends who love J Jetrinand want to combine their upbeat evening with a stylish seaside stay, this package is available for stays on 10th September 2022 only, checking out on 11th September.

For more information and to see J Jetrin live at Sheraton Hua Hin with Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/13541

