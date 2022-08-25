See Thai popstar J Jetrin perform live in Hua Hin with Marriott Bonvoy Moments™
Members invited to bid on an exclusive package including two tickets to this one-off concert, drinks, a serene stay at Sheraton Hua Hin and complimentary breakfast
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, will bring even more memorable Moments to its members in Thailand this September, as it hosts an exclusive concert by Thai pop superstar J Jetrin at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa.
Fans of this popular singer-songwriter can enjoy an unforgettable night of high-energy music with a live performance at the resort’s Chandelier Ballroom. Having toured the USA, J Jetrin is now back to delight his many fans and followers in Thailand with this one-off show on 10th September 2022.
To celebrate this exciting event, Marriott Bonvoy Moments is inviting its members to bid for a special concert package at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa! This includes a one-night stay in the resort’s stunning Lagoon View Room, two tickets to the J Jetrin live show, including an opening performance by Sangrawee Live Band, plus two complimentary drinks at the event and breakfast the following morning. Bids start from just 35,000 points!
Perfect for couples and friends who love J Jetrinand want to combine their upbeat evening with a stylish seaside stay, this package is available for stays on 10th September 2022 only, checking out on 11th September.
For more information and to see J Jetrin live at Sheraton Hua Hin with Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/13541