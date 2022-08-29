Ajinomoto supports education of journalists’ children 

The award was presented by Mr Thana Cheeravinij, Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, while the event was honorably presided over by Mr Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce at The Emerald Hotel, Bangkok.

In this regard, Ajinomoto also promoted the education of children of journalists under the Provincial Press Association of Thailand by continuously supporting its education fund for the 14th consecutive year.