Patra urges Ombudsman to investigate NBTC for potentially favouring True-Dtac merger

“Having another question for the Council of State on this occasion has the intention that NBTC will not perform its duties. As for NBTC’s powers, practically speaking, the Prime Minister has no power to order the Council of State to use an exception clause to consider this matter. This is because this matter is about the specific legal duties and powers of NBTC, the party legally empowered to issue announcements of consultation, which are not announcements of the executive branch. NBTC is not a body affiliated to or regulated by the executive branch. The Prime Minister has powers over the Council of State as an advisor to the executive branch, to issue an opinion of suggestions or advice. Therefore, it is not possible to issue an order to the Council of State for judgement on an exception to regulations. NBTC must judge for itself and decide the issue for itself, just as it has previously interpreted the law and other announcements by itself. Therefore, it can be considered that NBTC is trying to bring in the executive branch to support it legally, without performing its own duties.”

Patra reiterated, “Submitting this letter to the Ombudsman on this occasion is a plea for the Office of the Ombudsman, which is obligated to oversee the work processes of state agencies to be in compliance with the law and regulations, and ensure transparency and good governance of the nation. The Ombudsman is asked to conduct an inspection and consider processes concerning NBTC, subcommittees or NBTC’s own personnel having the opinion to inquire on that issue with the Council of State on the second occasion through the Prime Minister. It is asked to consider whether this is a case of not acting in compliance with the law, or acting outside its legal powers, with the intention to favor telecom operators illicitly. If an investigation finds that it is according to this complaint, they are requested to send the matter to the bodies with the obligations and powers to find blame.”