Maximising profit in the Chinese stock market with Principal China Trigger 6M1 Fund 

The company realised that the Chinese stock market is bouncing back rapidly from the impact of Covid-19, thanks to the Chinese government’s financial and treasury policies that focus on driving the economy forward.

The initial public offering (IPO) of PRINCIPAL CHTG6M1 is scheduled on August 23-31. Interested investors can buy the fund at Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Principal’s partners, and via the Principal TH application.

For more information, click.

Download Principal TH application here.

Visit Principal’s website here or tel. 02-686-9500

Watch a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T30ipue4bNc

Investors should study the conditions, returns, and risks of the funds before investing. Past turnover does not guarantee future turnover.