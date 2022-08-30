AIS Business Brings Security Resilience to Thailand through Expanded Partnership with Cisco

AIS Business is expanding its partnership with Cisco to enable businesses in Thailand to remain cyber resilient in a dynamic landscape. AIS will be the first service provider in Thailand to deliver Cisco Cloud Security Managed Services. The partnership builds on both parties’ ambitions to help businesses navigate an evolving threat landscape as Thai businesses digitalize and new adversaries emerge.

As Cisco’s first cloud security managed service partner in Thailand, AIS will provide Thai businesses with the ready capabilities to cope with cyber threats while cutting down on their operating and security costs. It offers a full stack of technologies to customers, from systems design and installation to device settings and monitoring for cybersecurity threats. The service includes consultation and troubleshooting cybersecurity issues with a team of professional experts who are available 24/7.