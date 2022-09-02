BTS Group strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission by 2065

Mr Ross said “BTSG operates the world's first and only mass transit rail company certified as carbon neutral. Since its inauguration, BTS SkyTrain has allowed mass transit in Thailand to avoid an equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company remains committed to improving its energy efficiency by finding alternative energy sources and having at least 10% of energy for its operations be from renewable sources, even carrying out a feasibility study on Solar PV Rooftops its Pink and Yellow Line Monorail depots. For the construction of our railway extensions and other projects , we prioritized environmentally friendly policies, such as reducing PM2.5 pollution from construction, and noise pollution.”

“Operating in accordance with sustainable development principles is challenging both in terms of time and cost, making it crucial to build cooperation among all sectors. The government sector faces the added challenge of having to set regulations and policies regarding green infrastructure and enhancing the role of entrepreneurs towards greater responsibility. Most important, however, is public cooperation, people need to realize the importance of mitigating environmental impact and helping to reduce CO2 emissions," he added.

