BTS Group strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission by 2065
Bangkok, August 26, 2022 -- Mr Daniel Ross, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Sustainability at BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTSG), stated at “Asia Pacific Business Forum (APBF) 2022: Toward an Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business” that BTS Group is determined to cooperate with all sectors in driving environmental action in line with Thailand’s participation in the Paris Agreement, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reach net zero by 2065.
Mr Ross said “BTSG operates the world's first and only mass transit rail company certified as carbon neutral. Since its inauguration, BTS SkyTrain has allowed mass transit in Thailand to avoid an equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company remains committed to improving its energy efficiency by finding alternative energy sources and having at least 10% of energy for its operations be from renewable sources, even carrying out a feasibility study on Solar PV Rooftops its Pink and Yellow Line Monorail depots. For the construction of our railway extensions and other projects , we prioritized environmentally friendly policies, such as reducing PM2.5 pollution from construction, and noise pollution.”
“Operating in accordance with sustainable development principles is challenging both in terms of time and cost, making it crucial to build cooperation among all sectors. The government sector faces the added challenge of having to set regulations and policies regarding green infrastructure and enhancing the role of entrepreneurs towards greater responsibility. Most important, however, is public cooperation, people need to realize the importance of mitigating environmental impact and helping to reduce CO2 emissions," he added.
Mr Ross also presented four of his suggestions for national and international collaborations toward sustainability: 1) Increased support for Renewable Energy Supply & Utilisation in the region; 2)Incentives for operators to mitigate their environmental and improve their businesses for greater eco-friendliness, e.g., benefits for organizations with eco-friendly policies or activities; 3) Exchanges of eco-friendly operation knowledge and technology at the regional level; and 4) Establishment of networks in support of eco-friendly development partnerships and joint operations for sustainability.
The Asia-Pacific Business Forum (APBF) has been held annually since 2004. This year, APBF 2022 was held on August 26, 2022 at the ESCAP Hall of theUnited Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, and online in cooperation with the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN), state agencies, business organizations, civil societies, and over 300 academics from across the region. The forum facilitated exchanges on management, recommendations, and innovative concepts aimed at environmentally-friendly and sustainable developments for business operations in the Asia-Pacific.