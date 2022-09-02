Thai Farmers will gain revenue from diners under Tip Your Farmer blockchain initiative

MultiCORE International Group has sponsored an initiative entitled Tip Your Farmer that utilizes emerging blockchain architecture to support new levels of transparency and direct rapport between a restaurant guest and the farmers that provided them their meal.

Should the guest wish to check the provenance of the ingredients, they will be able to do so by scanning a quality seal on the menu and, if they wish, add a gratuity to the bill that will go straight to the farmer.

MultiCORE explained the innovative scheme during an event held the evening of August 24th at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. The exclusive dinner event was attended by potential consumers, Thai influencers, and people from diverse backgrounds who share the same interest in traceability and sustainability within food supply-chains, supported by emerging blockchain digital architectures. The following day, MultiCORE also sponsored a consultation and workshop for farmers and growers interested in being a part of the Tip Your Farmer pilot initiative.

