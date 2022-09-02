Thai Farmers will gain revenue from diners under Tip Your Farmer blockchain initiative
MultiCORE International Group sponsored game changing innovation around transparency and sustainability within food supply chains that will benefit growers and consumers.
MultiCORE International Group has sponsored an initiative entitled Tip Your Farmer that utilizes emerging blockchain architecture to support new levels of transparency and direct rapport between a restaurant guest and the farmers that provided them their meal.
Should the guest wish to check the provenance of the ingredients, they will be able to do so by scanning a quality seal on the menu and, if they wish, add a gratuity to the bill that will go straight to the farmer.
MultiCORE explained the innovative scheme during an event held the evening of August 24th at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. The exclusive dinner event was attended by potential consumers, Thai influencers, and people from diverse backgrounds who share the same interest in traceability and sustainability within food supply-chains, supported by emerging blockchain digital architectures. The following day, MultiCORE also sponsored a consultation and workshop for farmers and growers interested in being a part of the Tip Your Farmer pilot initiative.
Participating hotels and restaurants would feature a seal on the menu that reads: “Blockchain Certified: Proof of Provenance.” By using a smartphone to scan the seal, the guest would see information on the organic and sustainable methods that were used to provide the meal, as well as the measures taken to assure that the meal was properly and ethically sourced, including fair wages for workers and humane treatment of animals. The guest also has the option of tipping their farmer via a QR code that brings them into an application on their phone. The application will walk them through a brief process in which they may directly reward, or pay gratitude to, the individuals and/or their local farming communities.
Tip Your Farmer is being piloted as part of an official proof-of-concept research initiative sanctioned by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is proposed and led by Marcus Shingles, who led the event as guest speaker.
Mr Shingles is an official member of WEF’s Expert Network, and has a specific focus on digital transformation, innovation, and helping organizations navigate disruptive change brought about by emerging technologies. He is the Chief Innovation Officer and Managing Executive Director of “Smart City & Urban Innovation” at MultiCORE, where he is leading a global team on a multi-year initiative to design and build entirely new smart-cities as part of future-oriented sustainable communities. MultiCORE is leading multiple Smart City & Urban Innovation projects throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East to include Thailand, Cambodia, and United Arab Emirates. In Thailand, MultiCORE is in the initial development phase for a new Smart, Innovative & Cognitive City concept to be developed in the north.
The majority of the research is being underwritten by MultiCORE with an in-kind donation as well as providing pro-bono local resources in Thailand to support the pilot. Specifically, Michael Saif Ghanima, Group President, has agreed to support the research by covering travel and other operational expenses for participants, as well as offering his local team of young talented professional women at MultiCORE’s Thailand office to assist with language translation and facilitating discussions with farmers and growers involved in the pilot.
MultiCORE explained during the event that Thailand was a perfect location to launch the pilot program since Thailand promotes itself as the “Kitchen of the World” on account of its strength in the food industry, arising from its abundant natural resources, continuing investment in food innovation and commitment to food safety standards. In 2021, Thailand ranked 13th largest food exporter in the world, with exports valued at USD30.5 billion. The Tip Your Farmer initiative will highlight Thailand’s sustainability efforts to the global market and assist with post-Covid economic recovery efforts.
The Athenee Hotel is acting as the pilot for Tip Your Farmer, the project being supported by Brendon Partridge, the Hotel Manager, who overseas food and beverage, and Choo Leng Goh, The Athenee’s General Manager.
The hotel was selected by MultiCORE because of its sustainability focus. Amongst its many environmental programs, The Athenee has for several years been conducting a policy of sourcing organic produce directly from Thai farmers and serving it in the hotel restaurants, thereby promoting the sustainable concept to consumers and providing the local farming communities with a sure income.