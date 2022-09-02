Binance and Digital Asset Regulators in Asia join hands to build a regulatory framework for the use of crypto and DeFi

In mid-August, Binance Capital Management Co., Ltd. also cooperated with the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) to organize a capacity building workshop for SERC officials as part of the MOU implementation. This workshop is designed to enhance the knowledge of digital asset operations for SERC management and officials. Through the workshop, they obtain additional insight needed for developing the legal framework for regulating and developing the digital asset market in Cambodia.

The capacity building program of the workshop included:

• Introduction to Blockchain and Digital Assets

• Regulating the Digital Asset Industry: Policy Strategies

Some of the key topics covered during the workshop were the types of digital assets, consumer protection, token listings, DeFi applications, stablecoins, and more.

More recently on Friday, August 26, 2022, Binance announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan in South Korea. The MoU will see Binance providing technological and infrastructure support for the development of the city’s blockchain ecosystem and promotion of the Busan Digital Asset Exchange, as well as the order book sharing between the two parties. Besides, Binance plans to develop and foster Busan City’s blockchain sector in several ways:

• Utilizing Busan’s blockchain regulatory-free zone to promote blockchain initiatives and businesses.

• Supporting blockchain-related research and investments in the city.

• Providing specialized blockchain education and online resources from Binance Academy.

• Advancing initiatives that promote societal well-being through Binance Charity.

• Helping with the organization of Blockchain Week in Busan in 2022 (BWB 2022).

Furthermore, Binance said it will establish a presence in Busan by the end of the year, which is expected to serve as a driving force for the city to become one of East Asia’s most vibrant digital hubs.

