Berli Jucker’s CEO speaks at 7th Belt and Road Summit

The other panelists included Sir Rod Eddington AO, Chairman, Infrastructure Partnership Australia, Chairman, J.P. Morgan’s Asia Pacific Advisory Council, Non-Executive Chairman, Lion; Rt Hon Sir John Key GNZM, AC, 38th Prime Minister of New Zealand; Mr Liu Liange, Chairman, Bank of China, and Dr YK Pang, GBS, JP, Deputy Managing Director & Chairman of Hong Kong Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. The Business Plenary Session was officiated by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China’s Financial Secretary The Honorable Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP.

Mr Aswin, who was speaking as a business leader representing Southeast Asia, began his remarks by emphasizing Chinese President Xi Jin Ping’s view on Belt and Road Initiative for China to achieve, among many other goals, people-to-people connectivity that can build a new platform for international co-operation, in order to create new drivers of shared development. The One Belt One Road policy is well received in Thailand as it is in tune with Thailand’s 20-year strategy and the 4.0 policy of Thailand’s ongoing projects, especially those in the Eastern Economic Corridor or EEC. Thailand sees vast opportunities in trade and investment with neighboring countries having Belt and Road being a better link with the world market, especially with the CLMV countries.

