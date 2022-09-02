Cartier revisits enduring timepiece inspiration through TANK LOUIS CARTIER and TANK MUST

Complementing this duo, TANK MUST feature timeless aesthetics of a deep black dial that characterises its understated look and feel.

TANK LOUIS CARTIER

For Cartier, time is here and now. Pure lines, perfect form and precise proportions: these enduring watches stand out as readily in their own time as they will in the future. The Tank watch is a prime example of being utterly timeless.

FROM TANK TO TANK LOUIS CARTIER

REVISITING AN INSPIRATION

Two signature brancards and a clean rectangle punctuating the strap: this is the Tank watch, created in 1917 and cherished generation after generation since. Like an idea with endless possibilities, or a "founding concept" according to Louis Cartier, it paved the way for many different versions.

In 1922, the design of the Tank watch was reworked: the case was elongated, the brancards were refined and the angles softened.

The resulting Tank Louis Cartier would go on to borrow the monochrome dials of its sister and of the Tank Must, born in 1977. In 2021, Cartier revealed a Tank Louis Cartier watch whose dial featured the rectangle-within-a-rectangle motif that first appeared on a Must de Cartier watch from the 1980s.

RED AND GREY

TECHNICAL INNOVATION AND MONOCHROME WITH A TWIST

This year, the Tank Louis Cartier watch brings with it a new radical elegance buoyed by the intensity of the monochrome dials: red, Maison's signature colour, and anthracite grey, a shade borrowed from the Cartier watchmaking palette.