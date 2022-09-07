Enter the digital world and enjoy NFT activities at Bitkub NFT Fair and Crypto Night on Sept 10-11

The objective of this event is to give an opportunity for you to meet up with the community and business partners. Participants can also enjoy the activities from Social DAO and EarnKUB, the new feature on Bitkub NFT platform. After the end of the activities, the participants will have a chance to win special privileges from Bitkub NFT. The event will also be joined by several famous Thai NFT creators, who will share some useful tips about NFT under the topic of “The varieties of NFT utilization”.

From 17.00-22.00 hours of Saturday September 10, there will be a special event “Crypto Night” under the concept of “Talks, Drinks & Mingling”. You will have a chance to meet up with special guest, Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., who will share some useful tips about cryptocurrency and NFT. Food and beverage are free throughout the event.

